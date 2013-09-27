Leawo Became the First to Launch 2013 Halloween Holiday Giveaway and 70% off Special Offer Activity

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Leawo Software, a leading multimedia solution provider that specializes in providing useful multimedia software programs for Mac and Win users, today officially announced that it’s become the 1st to launch 2013 Halloween Giveaway and Special Offer activity, among various excellent online multimedia software providers.



Watching movies has been one of the major popular ways to entertain in people’s daily life, especially for some hot holidays like Halloween and Christmas. There’re a lot of wonderful Halloween movies to watch for 2013’s Halloween holiday, especially some horror movies like Evil Dead, Trick or Treat, Night of the Demons, Halloweenight, etc. However, during movie watching, some format incompatible issues may be very troublesome.



“Besides the Halloween Masquerade Mask and Halloween games, watching horror movies on Halloween night would no doubt add more fun to the holiday. However, if you’re not well prepared, the format incompatibility issue would ruin your Halloween movie night. We kicked off the 2013 Halloween Giveaway and Special Offer activity with the purpose to solve all such issues for you. You could watch Halloween Blu-ray movies, DVD movies or other HD movies freely as you like,” said Cilla, Manager of International Marketing Department.



In Leawo 2013 Halloween Giveaway and Special Offer activity, people could get Leawo Blu-ray Ripper (Mac/Win) for totally free from October 21st to November 2nd. This Blu-ray ripping software (both Mac and Win versions) could easily rip and convert Blu-ray and DVD movies to standard/HD video in 180+ formats for playback on various media players and devices. So, no matter people get Blu-ray or DVD discs of Halloween movies, they could watch these Halloween movies freely.



Meanwhile, this Halloween Special Offer activity also provides up to 70% off special sales on Leawo’s most hot sellers, including the Total Media Converter Ultimate, Blu-ray Player, Tunes Cleaner, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Creator, iOS Data Recovery, etc. in both Mac and Windows versions. The Halloween Gift Pack bundles Leawo’s Total Media Converter Ultimate, iTransfer and Blu-ray Copy with $100 saved, which originally cost in total $164.85, now only $64.85.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, Leawo Software is holding a 2013 Halloween Giveaway and Special Sales activity. For details, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.