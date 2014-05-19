Leawo Blu-Ray Player Adopted Latest UDF Technology to Improve DVD Disc Playback Experience

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Watching movies has been one of the most popular entertainment ways in people’s daily leisure, especially DVD movies. Some people might fail to play back UDF DVD discs. To solve this problem and improve DVD disc playback experience, Leawo Software officially announced that it has adopted the latest UDF disc reading technology in its newest Blu-ray Player, which ensures people to successfully play back UDF DVD discs and other DVD discs for smooth movie watching experience.



UDF, short for Universal Disk Format, is a profile of the specification known as ISO/IEC 13346 and ECMA-167 and is an open vendor-neutral file system for computer data storage for a broad range of media. In practice, it has been most widely used for DVDs and newer optical disc formats, supplanting ISO 9660. Due to its design, it is very well suited for incremental updates on both recordable and (re)writable optical media. Not all DVD players could play back UDF DVD discs well.



Leawo Blu-ray Player is a comprehensive multimedia playback software app that could play back Blu-ray, DVD, ISO files, IFO folders, HD/SD videos and audios with high quality. Acting as a free DVD player software app, it could play back DVD discs of various countries and regions smoothly and fluently. It could even decrypt DVD discs in CSS protection for successful business DVD discs playback. To let this free DVD player play back all DVD discs smoothly and successfully, Leawo upgraded this Blu-ray Player to V1.5.0.0. In the newest update of Blu-ray Player 1.5.0.0, Leawo adopted UDF disc reading technology. The updated Blu-ray Player allows people to play back all DVD discs, no matter the DVD discs are burned in ISO format or UDF format. The adoption of UDF disc reading technology also increased program response while playing DVD discs.



Besides the adoption of UDF disc reading technology, Leawo Blu-ray Player also gets other optimizations, including: successful playback of all handmade DVD discs, Bug Report center improvement, new “Show as thumbnail” option in playlist, etc.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Leawo Blu-ray Player is a one of the best flagships of Leawo’s multimedia software solutions. For details, please visit http://www.leawo.org/blu-ray-player/.