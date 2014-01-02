Leawo Blu-Ray Player and Video Converter Pro Yearly License at Only $9.95 for 2014 New Year

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- The celebrating of 2014 New Year holiday continues. Watching movies is no doubt a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday. To help make the New Year movie experience more enjoyable, Leawo Software, the leading multimedia software developer and provider, officially discounted 2 mainstream multimedia programs at only $9.95 for the coming days – Leawo Blu-ray Player and Leawo Video Converter Pro in its 2014 New Year Special Offers.



“Watching movies on New Year holiday with family members no doubt is a wonderful way to experience the holiday spirit. To help people get more enjoyable movie experience, we make big discount on our Blu-ray Player software and Video Converter Pro. The former one could help people play any movie on computer as they like, while the latter one solves all format incompatibility issues between DVD, video and audio during movie watching, DVD ripping, audio extracting, etc. Hope these deals would be helpful to movie fans. Happy New Year.” Said Steven, CEO of Leawo Software.



Leawo Blu-ray Player, both Windows and Mac versions are available during the New Year special offers, is all-inclusive media player software to play back Blu-ray/DVD disc, ISO files, common videos and up to 1080P HD videos, and audios smoothly. It’s a multimedia player combo that could function as region-free Blu-ray player, free DVD player, free ISO player, free HD video player and free audio player. It could decrypt the latest Blu-ray/DVD discs and play Blu-ray/ DVD discs of all region codes, play back ISO files, common videos, up to 1080P videos and audios in almost all formats with lossless quality, supports various advanced audio decoding technologies like Dolby, DTS, AAC, TrueHD, DTS-HD, etc. With Leawo Blu-ray Player, movie fans could play all media contents on computer.



On the other hand, Leawo Video Converter Pro provides easy-to-use solutions for video and DVD converting. As a combined media combo, Leawo Video Converter acts as video converter and DVD ripper. It could convert DVD and video to various video and audio formats like AVI, MP4, WMV, FLV, MPEG, MKV, MP3, WMV, AAC, M4A, etc. It converts DVD and video for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Lumia 920, Galaxy S III, HTC One, Surface, etc. Still, it includes built-in video editor, video player, DVD player, 2D to 3D converter, and other useful features. With Leawo Video Converter Pro, movies in DVD or common/HD format could be freely enjoyed at one’s own will. Also, Leawo Video Converter Pro is available in both Windows and Mac versions in Leawo’s 2014 New Year Deals.



As noted, during the activity period, movie fans could purchase yearly license of both 2 apps at $9.95 only, $50 and $30 saved respectively.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, for celebrating 2014 New Year holiday, Leawo is holding a lasting New Year Special Offers promotion, which offers up to 80% off single offers of Blu-ray Player and Video Converter Pro. For details, visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/new-year-offer/.