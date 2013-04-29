Leawo Blu-Ray Player Beta Test Is in Full Swing: Test It, Comment It and Get It for Free Now

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- A good message is just coming through that the grandest public testing about software giant Leawo's newly designed flagship software - Blu-ray Player has won a tremendous success up till the present moment. This Blu-ray Player Software Beta testing was a real barnburner at the first time it was launched on April 10, 2013, and the shining masterpiece has immediately drawn people's attention worldwide. In the following weeks, Leawo Software generously throws out a marvelous boon to active public testers and rewards them with free registration code of this Blu-ray Media Player, which is worth $49.95 originally!



After a longtime discussing, analyzing, designing, and composing, Leawo Software's flagship of 2013 – Blu-ray Player finally comes through which means the flourishing enterprise's hard work finally paid off. With the test activity successfully on going, more and more Blu-ray, DVD and HD movie fans keep coming to give a test on this brand-new Blu-ray player and experience its amazing Blu-ray, DVD and HD movie playback.



Frankly speaking, there is no other star in the world that could have caused more of a stir in the public eye than this Blu-ray media player, and it is very possible to see that this beta test has successfully attracted thousands of participators and the number is rising perpendicularly. In order to create the world's best Blu-ray player that stands the fierce competition successfully in the international market, Leawo sincerely sends invitations to all media fans with great benefit: "Test Blu-ray Player Software ($49.95) to Get it for Free Now" to welcome more positive and useful comments to give valuable inspiration on their Blu-ray Player optimization project, thus making an immaculate Blu-ray Player final version available soon.



People have been eagerly looking forward to such kind of effective Blu-ray Media Player software for a long time. Now see together what this Blu-ray Media Player can do for you:



1. It allows you to playback all Blu-ray discs from different regions and countries with 100% quality preserved;

2. It allows you to play DVD, common video and full 1080p HD video with life-long free service;

3. It allows you to freely select preferred subtitles and audio tracks for the most suitable video enjoyment;

4. It allows you to magically enjoy cinematic and superior soundtrack with DTS5.1 audio system supported to boost super-high quality stereo output;

5. It allows you to enjoy Blu-ray, DVD and video playback with full and dynamic navigation;

6. It allows you to embrace quite user-friendly control for media playback: full-screen playback, video setting, audio setting, main menu button, clock display, and volume control, etc;

7. It allows you to play media on Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, and even on Windows 8 OS;

8. It allows you to fast and seamless play the latest Blu-ray releases including Skyfall, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, etc.



How to take part in testing Leawo Blu-ray Player and get all-inclusive media player software free?



This Blu-ray Player Beta public testing is scheduled from April 10 to May 10, 2013, and participators should pay a visit to Leawo Blu-ray Player Beta page, click the orange "Download and Test Now" button to download Leawo Blu-ray Player for testing, then share final testing results on comment box at the bottom of test page. What should be mentioned here is that the free Blu-ray Player license code will be sent to the registered mail box after successfully reviewing.



With a great hope to optimize the Blu-ray Player for second-to-none Blu-ray movies appreciation enjoyment, the software giant continues to invite more Blu-ray, DVD and HD movie fans to join this testing before the deadline time May 10, 2013, so as to get more timely and helpful reviews for instant enhancements.



About Leawo Software, Inc.

Leawo Software is a world-famous multimedia giant that is dedicated to developing the best video and audio solutions for global users. Its newly-designed Blu-ray media player is now in public beta test. For more detailed information on Leawo's Blu-ray Player Beta, please visit: http://www.leawo.com/promotion/blu-ray-player-beta/.