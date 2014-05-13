Leawo Blu-Ray Player Compatible with Windows 8.1 Update OS for Better Movie Night

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Microsoft has officially announced its latest Windows OS, the Windows 8.1 Update and Windows RT 8.1. Windows 8.1 Update and Windows RT 8.1 Update (also known as KB 2919355) include improvements that make easier to find and use favorite apps and settings, and provide more familiar mouse and keyboard options. To keep up with Windows 8.1 Update and deliver better movie experience for Windows users, Leawo optimized its Blu-ray Player to be compatible with Windows 8.1 Update OS with multiple other improvements.



Windows 8.1 Update and Windows RT 8.1 Update include improvements to make Windows more familiar and convenient for devices that use touch and mouse input and to make Windows available on a wider variety of devices. Windows 8.1 Update and Windows RT 8.1 Update also include security and performance updates, and they must be installed to receive any future security updates for Windows 8.1 or Windows RT 8.1. Through optimization, Leawo Blu-ray Player now becomes fully compatible with Windows 8.1 Update OS.



“Leawo Blu-ray Player is designed to help movie fans play and enjoy various movies in one player for all Windows users on any Windows OS. We keep on working to make Blu-ray Player run on the latest Windows OS, so movie fans running on the latest Windows OS could get smooth or even better movie experience,” said Steven, CEO of Leawo Software.



Besides the compatibility with the latest Windows OS, the new Blu-ray Player software also gets improved disc playback experience by adopting the latest UDF disc reading technology, fixed “Failed to play loaded DVD movies” problem, improved program response, optimized Bug Report system, added “Show as thumbnail” option in playlist, etc.



Designed as a multimedia player combo, Leawo Blu-ray Player could act as region-free Blu-ray disc player, Bl-ray media player, free DVD player, free HD video player, free ISO file player and free audio player. It offers quality lossless media playback solution to play back Blu-ray movies, DVD movies, HD movies, common videos, online videos, audios, ISO files, etc.



For the near past Mother’s Day holiday, Leawo discounted Leawo Blu-ray Player with 40% off in their 2014 Mother’s Day Special Sales promotion, which expires until May 15th, 2014. Any movie fans could enjoy this special sale.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Leawo is presently holding a 2014 Mother’s Day Special Offers promotion, in which Leawo Blu-ray Player W/M is 40% off. Any people have the chance to purchase this at only $35.97. For details, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/mothers-day/.