Leawo Blu-Ray Player Software Hits 10,000 Copies Milestone Within Only 12 Days

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Leawo's newest flagship, the uber-popular Blu-ray media player, just set the milestone for the fastest-selling multimedia software in company history. The sales of this Blu-ray player software has passed 10,000 copies around the world in less than 12 days after being released on May 16, 2013, which has already created an all-new benchmark of Leawo – the same mark that the former best seller iTunes Cleaner for Mac took 15 days to reach.



There was never a doubt that Blu-ray media player sets a new record for Leawo's lineup of multimedia software programs, generating sales much quicker than any of its predecessors. Globally launched on May 16, 2013, Leawo Blu-ray Player is now estimated to be selling at a rate of more than 833 units per day. The Blu-ray player's sales milestone beats the record set by Leawo iTunes Cleaner for Mac, which has once reached 10,000 copies within 15 days after it landed on Appyfridays. The event of 10,000 copies milestone is indeed a pretty impressive feat, and reaching it in less than 12 days shows a clear trend of rising popularity of Leawo's Blu-ray playback solutions.



Leawo's CEO Steven Zhang passed down the information last week that he expected this Windows 8 Blu-ray player software to pass 10,000 units this week, and that has finally proven to be true as the software giant announced the milestone today. The feat makes Leawo Blu-ray player the company's fastest selling multimedia solution tool ever. "On behalf of Leawo, I would like to thank the long-term support of worldwide customers, deeply thank those who have chosen Leawo Blu-ray player with full trust," Leawo's CEO Steven Zhang said just following the announcement. "We will continue to pursue innovation and provide customers with world's first-rate multimedia solutions."



It's widely acclaimed that Leawo Blu-ray player is the most full-featured Blu-ray playback software thus far. It fully supports to play back latest Blu-ray and DVD releases from different regions and countries, up to 1080p HD video, common video and audio in a wide range of formats. Its most stunning point is providing forever free DVD, video and audio playback service, and cinema-like soundtrack enjoyment due to the support of DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby Digital 5.1 Audio. This most anticipated Blu-ray playback software has once been awarded surprisingly 95% favorable comments by more than 50,000 media fans in its one-month-long beta test. Users all spoke highly of its mighty features, fastest playback speed, and easiest-to-use interface. As of right now, the world's cheapest selling price $19.95 is icing on the cake for customers to embrace this cutting-edge Blu-ray playback software with great savings.



To help keep the sales flowing and more importantly let more consumers embrace this widely acclaimed "World's best Blu-ray player software to beat", Leawo Software also announced that its only $19.95 Blu-ray player special offer is still on the way. Consumers could pay a direct visit to the activity page, and shop for the $19.95 discounted Blu-ray playback software, paired with at least one of 3 other Blu-ray solutions including Blu-ray ripper, Blu-ray copy and Blu-ray creator. Actually during the special offer, the Blu-ray player software is rewarded as 67% price cut and 3 other Blu-ray solutions are rewarded 50% price off simultaneously for together purchase.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software Inc., a world-famous multimedia software provider, has long been dedicated to working on multimedia solutions like Blu-ray/DVD copy, Blu-ray/DVD ripper, video converter, Blu-ray media player, iTunes Cleaner, Music recorder on both Win and Mac platforms. Blu-ray Player is Leawo's freshest flagship media player combo to play Blu-ray, DVD, video and audios, and now is rewarded as an ultra-low $19.95 coupon offer. For more details, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/blu-ray-player.html.