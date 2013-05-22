Leawo Blu-Ray Player Software Successfully Makes Up the Top Three BD Players for Windows 8 in the World

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Leawo Software today solemnly declared that its highly-optimized and recently launched Blu-ray media player remarkably made to the final three in world's leading Blu-ray player group, thus making the world's No.3 best blu-ray player software come into being just after the NO.1 hit - PowerDVD 13 Ultra, and the No.2 hit - WinDVD Pro 11.



In a statement released today, Sophia, the director of the Marketing Department said: "this newly released best Blu-ray media player is widely acclaimed as the best Blu-ray/DVD/audio/video player to beat, which could fantastically perform as high-end Blu-ray player software, free DVD player, free audio player, and free video player to let worldwide media fans completely embrace unbelievable cinema-like movie entertainment to an extreme."



What should be mentioned here is that the top three Blu-ray media players all are compatible with the most advanced Windows operating system - Windows 8, which provides unimaginable wonderful navigation and operation experience. These three masterpieces all support high-definition Blu-ray, DVD playback with quality lossless, and are all functional at playing common videos, HD videos and even audio files. However there are some differences existed.



This CNET 4.5 stars awarded Blu-ray media player really has something to surpass its equivalents and get the first place. PowerDVD 13 Ultra has inherent Blu-ray support so that it can legally play any commercially produced BD without having to decrypt built-in Blu-ray copy protections. It had extremely fast Blu-ray disc loading time even with BD-LIVE enabled. It also perfectly plays Blu-ray 3D and photo slideshows and has full 7.1 audio support, YouTube, Facebook and Flickr integration, and TrueTheater technology. Besides, this best Blu ray player has the ability to turn your smartphone into a remote control for all of your video and photo needs. It owns a host of small interface and playback tweaks help make the program much easier and more comfortable to use.



Corel WinDVD Pro 11, in many cases, provides impressive Blu-ray 3D, AVCHD, DVD playback and supports all the latest video formats. It is also imbedded with lots of standout features like leading Blu-ray 3D player technology, 2D to 3D conversion for DVD, common and high-definition video files, as well as a premium online movie search engine support to find your favorite movies at the lowest price from popular websites. WinDVD is one of the world’s most recognized products and it deserves to be the NO.2 place in BD world.



Here comes to the NO.3 hit Windows 8 compatible Blu-ray Player Software – Leawo Blu-ray Player. People may need an affordable Blu-ray media player simultaneously with the most professional features. Unlike the pricy PowerDVD 13 Ultra and WinDVD Pro 11, this new comer has its own outstanding features to compete with top-ranking Blu-ray player software in the market. The newly-designed Blu-ray Media Player for Windows 8 from Leawo Software will be the best solution for you to enhance BD fun without spending a fortune.



Highly remarked as the most anticipated Blu-ray app in 2013, it performs so excellently in playing the latest released Blu-ray disc with heat-stirring and professional BD + and AACS decryption. Video runs seamlessly and smoothly with detailed navigation and user-friendly playback control, people can easily play the main movie, select scenes, play bonus features from the fully-presented menu of source disc, etc. One standing features is that people can forever enjoy the life-long free DVD, audio, common video and HD video playback service with zero cost. And apart from that, cinematic and superior soundtrack enjoyment can be easily achieved by Dolby Digital 5.1 audio selection. In addition, many eye-catching features like dynamic subtitles and audio tracks selection, flexible video and audio setting, full-screen playback, etc. will all make it excellent than ever.



For many BD buffs, the freshest-debuted Leawo Blu-ray player may comes to their priority selection not only due to the price issue but also for its amazing capability. Latest news revealed that this Leawo Blu-ray player software is just launched last week, and to express deep thanks to media fans and to welcome the official coming of the world's NO.3 hit Blu-ray media player software, Leawo officials generously roll out a $19.95 Blu-ray player deal, aiming to greatly enhance people's true home theater experience on Windows 8 computer and laptop with great savings.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software, an outstanding and prominent multimedia solution provider which wins reputation all around the world for decades of years, today makes a official announcement that its brand-new Blu-ray media player remarkably makes to the final three in world's leading Blu-ray player group. And currently an ongoing $19.95 Blu-ray player deal is specially shared for media fans. For more details, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/blu-ray-player.html.