Leawo Blu-Ray Player Succeeds in Playing Oz: The Great and Powerful Blu-Ray in All Region Codes

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Multimedia software giant Leawo is the news again, for announcing its allegedly 50,000-user-reviewed Blu-ray media player has succeeded in playing back Oz: the Great and Powerful Blu-ray in all region codes. That highly sought-after region free Blu-ray player software is officially confirmed to be in 50% off special offer. Everyone could get it at only $29.95 to unlimitedly enjoy Oz: the Great and Powerful Blu-ray, no matter which country or region bought from, on Windows 8 computer.



Oz: the Great and Powerful has been vigorously sought after as it landed the theaters. It's widely acclaimed as the first blockbuster of 2013 by movie lovers. Thanks to its in-home release on Blu-ray and DVD, everybody gets an immersive chance to journey into the fantastical lands of Oz just at home. However for those taking a fancy to Oz: the Great and Powerful movie and hoping to add it to home Blu-ray library, the pity is now its Blu-ray disc version is on sale on only few places around the world. For instance, the Blu-ray version of Oz: the Great and Powerful is still in pre-order on amazon.de, while people could already buy it from amazon.com.



In line with Blu-ray.com, Oz: the Great and Powerful only makes available on Region A and B. For those who have already bought Oz: the Great and Powerful Blu-ray from Region A or B but want to watch it on their Region C encoded computer Blu-ray drive, the depressing thing is the Blu-ray movie cannot be played. However, the happy news is now Leawo formally announced its region free Blu-ray player software could play back Oz: the Great and Powerful in all region codes successfully.



Leawo region free Blu-ray player software just does exactly what it implies – making Blu-ray discs region free and playing Blu-ray discs regardless of region codes on Windows 8 computer successfully. The program perfectly combines the Blu-ray region code killer and Blu-ray media player into one. Armed with latest region code decrypting tech, it could work in the background, detect the disc region code, change the unfitted disc region and finally play the Blu-ray movies on personal computer. This Blu-ray media player could be the best mate for movie fans, especially those living in one place, say Region A, but planning to play Blu-ray discs released for other regions, say Region B/C. Besides, this region free Blu-ray media player supports to play DVD discs in all region codes, and is in full support of Windows 8 OS.



Price and Availability

Currently movie lovers could take part in Leawo's region free Blu-ray player special offer to get this all region Blu-ray player software at just $29.95. The program is originally valued $59.95. Movie lovers could use this hugely discounted Blu-ray media player to enjoy region-coded Oz: the Great and Powerful on Windows 8 computer unlimitedly.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, which focuses on providing the first-rate and cost-effective multimedia solutions to worldwide media fans. Leawo's products range from Blu-ray media player, iTunes Cleaner, Music Recorder, Video Converter, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray to MKV Converter to other utilities on both Win and Mac platforms. For more information about Leawo's region free Blu-ray player special offer, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/blu-ray-player.html.