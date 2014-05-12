Leawo Blu-Ray Player W/M Now 40% off in Mother's Day Special Sale Promotion

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Mother’s Day is officially set on May 11th, 2014, but actually it continues and any day could be Mother’s Day as long as love exists. Gift giving is a traditional way to celebrate Mother’s Day holiday and various other important festival holidays. There’re various gifts, like carnation, cards, clothes, book, theatre ticket, etc. As a professional and leading multimedia software solution developer and provider, Leawo Software provide a special movie experience for Mother’s Day celebrating by offering wonderful movie player software - 40% off Blu-ray Player in Leawo’s 2014 Mother’s Day Special Sale promotion, which ends on May 15th, 2014.



“Watching movies at home with family members would be a great way to celebrate Mother’s Day or family gatherings, especially some special themed movies like Mother’s Day related movies or children movies. We kicked off our 2014 Mother’s Day Special Sale a week ago and last it to the end of May 15th, to offer people wonderful movie watching assistants, like Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Video Converter Ultimate, etc. We firmly believe these apps would improve people’s daily movie experience greatly.” said Sophia, Manager of International Marketing Department.



Watching Blu-ray movies would be wonderful as Blu-ray movies deliver better visual and audio enjoyment, but it might be not easy on both Mac and Windows computer due to the lack of effective Blu-ray player software. With extra Blu-ray drive installed, Leawo Blu-ray Player solves any other issues easily. It’s a comprehensive Blu-ray media player software app that could quality-losslessly play back Blu-ray movies (including disc, folder or ISO files, both encrypted and non-encrypted), DVD movies, HD movies (up to 1080P), common videos and audios in various formats, online videos, etc. in lossless quality. With this Blu-ray Player, people could get cinema movie experience at home with personal computer.



During the Mother’s Day promotion, Leawo Blu-ray Player, in both Windows and Mac, delivers 40% off special sale until the end of May 15th.



Besides the 40% off Blu-ray Player sale, Leawo also offers other special sales. Video Converter Ultimate and iTransfer were bundled at 50% off. Like Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Creator and Music Recorder also deliver 40% off. Some 30% off special sales include Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Ripper and iOS Data Recovery. All these discounted apps are available in Windows and Mac versions.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Leawo is presently holding a 2014 Mother’s Day Special Offers promotion, in which Leawo Blu-ray Player W/M is 40% off. Any people have the chance to purchase this at only $35.97. For details, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/mothers-day/.