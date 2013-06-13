Leawo Cheers CNET Exclusive Premiere with Only $9.99 iTunes Cleaner Special Offer

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- The celebration for the CNET exclusive premiere of Leawo Tunes Cleaner has gone into the overdrive. Just on the heels of the 2-day limited Tunes Cleaner giveaway activity, Leawo Software, the renowned enterprise specialized in providing worldwide users the first-rate multimedia software and services, vigorously pushes the celebrating event into a new high with rewarding Leawo Tunes Cleaner (Originally worth $29.99) as an only $9.99 special offer for people to easily clean up and organize iTunes music library with great savings.



Everybody knows, Leawo joining hands with CNET to globally premiere its newest blockbuster Tunes Cleaner on June 6, 2013 has made a big splash across the world. Worldwide people strived to be the first to join in Leawo's Tunes Cleaner giveaway activity (scheduled from June 6, 2013 to June 7, 2013) to experience the knock-out features of this best iTunes cleaner ever. It was clear that the only 2-day valid giveaway event is far from enough for global people to get this highly praised iTunes cleanup tool cost-effective, since these days a mass of feedbacks have been pouring into Leawo Software asking for more hugely discounted iTunes cleaner special offers.



Thrilled news just comes at the right time that a surprising $9.99 super-low deal of this marvelous iTunes cleaner is fleetly kicked off by Leawo, as that giveaway event drew towards its close. It's said that the original price of this best iTunes cleaner is $29.99, but now totally $20 savings. Frankly speaking, there is no other iTunes cleanup tool in the world that is more powerful than Leawo Tunes Cleaner to help people delete duplicates in iTunes, get album artwork for iTunes music, automatically download and add missing music tags, etc. People, who have accumulated lots and lots of songs in their iTunes with mismatched tags, missing album art and duplicate tracks, etc. could cherish such a rare chance to embrace that fabulous iTunes cleanup tool.



Here people who have been eagerly looking forward to such kind of effective iTunes cleaner software for quite a long time, could see how Leawo Tunes Cleaner keeping the messy iTunes music library neat and tidy.



1. Automatically detect, verify and delete song supplicates in iTunes music library;

2. Download and add missing song tags like artist, album, cover, etc.

3. Support manual fixing to customize music info and get accurate repairing;

4. World's most powerful and richest online base for music fixing;

5. Not only cleaning up iTunes music library but cleaning up other music folders on MP3 player;

6. Save unfixed music files and restart iTunes music fixing from the break-point;

7. Unique scoring system to score music library before and after fixing;

8. Clean up iTunes music library and apply to iTunes in one click.



How to embrace the ultra-low $9.99 iTunes cleaner special offer?

People who show deep interest in Leawo Tunes Cleaner could head to the exclusive downloading channel CNET to freely download Leawo Tunes Cleaner. Then, pay a direct visit to Leawo's super-low $9.99 Tunes Cleaner special offer page to purchase Leawo Tunes Cleaner at $9.99, only.



Another piece of exciting news should be shared is that people could even get a free iTunes cleaner license code to take a full experience of Leawo Tunes cleaner, only via downloading and testing on Leawo Tunes cleaner, then submitting the test results on Leawo iTunes cleaner special offer page. The free registration code will be sent to the registered mail box soon after successfully submitting. What should be noted is that the free license code is 60-day limited.



