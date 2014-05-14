Leawo Deals Store Offers 60% off Blu-Ray Ripper for Mac in Ripping and Converting Blu-Ray

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Leawo Deals Store, which has made a grand opening on May 9, 2014, is now offering a 60% off discount on Leawo Blu-ray Ripper for Mac. The Mac Blu-ray ripping software is originally priced at $45 per license for one-year use. But thanks to the offer on Leawo Deals Store, people could get this highly-rated software at $14.95 only before May 19, 2014. According to the official, the promo activity is aimed at helping people rip Blu-ray and DVD to any device or format on Mac OS X with ultra-low cost.



In accordance with the survey by Blu-ray.com, currently there is great demand on Mac Blu-ray converter. For one thing, many people are eager to backup their Blu-ray collections on Mac so as to protect disc movies from being scratched or damaged due to the day-to-day use. For another, the trend of watching movies is changed. Earlier, when the portable devices are not much popular, Blu-ray and DVD players were the only ways to watch movies. People taken Blu-ray/DVD movies on rent to home and watched them along sitting in one room. But now, more and more people prefer to watch movies on the go carrying their smartphone and tablet. But it's unlucky that disc movies can't be run on electronic gadgets and that's the why people need to rip their Blu-ray/DVD to common video for playback on gadgets.



For converting purpose on Mac, a Mac Blu-ray converter is needed. And the Leawo Blu-ray Ripper for Mac, right now promoted in Leawo Deals Store, is such a tool to help people rip Blu-ray/DVD to Mac for backup and convert Blu-ray/DVD on Mac for playback on iOS devices or other portable devices. On the basis of the official introduction, this Blu-ray ripper software could rip any Blu-ray/DVD (no matter the commercial Blu-ray/DVD or newly released Blu-ray/DVD movies) to MP4, MOV, M4V, MKV, AVI, WMV and other popular video formats. By converting, people could use Blu-ray/DVD movies for multi purposes, like backup on hard drive, playback on media players or portable devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Android Phones, editing in iMovie, uploading to YouTube or blog for sharing, etc.



Leawo Deals Store also shows that there are lots of powerful editing functions attached on Leawo Blu-ray Ripper for Mac. So people could make customization works freely. Besides, it supports to convert 2D Blu-ray/DVD to 3D movies. Many users consider that Leawo Blu-ray Ripper for Mac could help them watch any Blu-ray/DVD movies anytime anywhere at their own will.



Leawo Blu-ray Ripper for Mac could be purchased at $14.95 only, totally 60% price off till the end of May 19, 2014 on Leawo Deals Store. People could directly visit the promo site https://deals.leawo.com/sales/watch-your-favorite-movies-on-the-go-or-at-home-w-blu-ray-ripper and click the green "Buy Now" button to get the Mac Blu-ray converter at discounted price. A registered account is needed to complete the full purchase.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and service to worldwide consumers. The company contains lineup of award-winning products like Blu-ray Ripper, Video Converter Ultimate, iOS Data Recovery, Blu-ray Player, iTunes Cleaner, iTransfer, and DVD Ripper on Win or Mac platform. Leawo Deals Store, which is established under the cooperation between Leawo and StackSocial, is now offering a 60% off discount on Leawo's Blu-ray Ripper for Mac. For details, please visit https://deals.leawo.com/sales/watch-your-favorite-movies-on-the-go-or-at-home-w-blu-ray-ripper.