Leawo Debuted Free Mac DVD Player Software with Commercial and Region-Coded DVD Playback Supported

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Some DVD fans ever encountered the frustration of unable to play commercial DVDs with their Mac media player. Some ever faced the annoying situation that they cannot play imported DVD movies on Mac due to the region code restrictions. But now there comes a piece of excited news for them. Leawo Software, the trusted multimedia solution provider, unveiled its totally free Mac DVD player software to help fans play both commercial and region-coded DVD movies on Mac without spending a fortune. DVD fans now have no need to take a long time on searching a free player with commercial DVD playback fully supported, plus rack their brains to make their Mac DVD-ROM region-free.



As of right now VLC media player and QuickTime are the most welcomed free players among Mac users. When it comes to play back videos, undoubtedly they are in pretty excellent performance. However, with regard to play back DVD especially the commercial DVD, there is actually no way for them to play back those copy protected DVDs. Besides, everyone knows that DVD is usually made to play in a specific region of the world. The whole world is divided into 6 regions, for example USA is region 1 and Europe is region 2. A DVD made to play in the US (Region 1) is unable to be played on a DVD player set to region 2 (Europe). But with the official release of Leawo's free Mac DVD player app, enjoying commercial and region restricted DVD on Mac for free is just a breeze.



As the best DVD region killer and region free DVD player software for Mac OS X, Leawo free DVD Player for Mac works in the background to automatically remove the copy protections of a DVD movie as soon as it's inserted into the drive, so as to make the disc region free and viewable on Mac successfully. This Mac DVD player program also blows away the frustration of people who using up the 5 limited times to adjust DVD-drive region codes, since it supports to adjust region codes in its settings menu unlimitedly.



Apart from the life-long free service to play commercial and region-coded DVDs, Leawo's free Mac DVD player even supports the playback of commercial Blu-ray and Blu-ray disc movies from any regions on Mac. Generally fans should pay for this Blu-ray playback feature at $59.95. But thanks to Leawo's ongoing region free Blu-ray player giveaway activity on http://www.leawo.org/blu-ray-player-mac/, everyone could grab a free license to activate the commercial and region-coded Blu-ray playback feature, then enjoy any Blu-ray movies on Mac for totally free. What should be highlighted here is Leawo free DVD player for Mac is fully compatible with latest Mac OS X 10.9.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide consumers. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning products like Blu-ray Player, Total Media Converter Ultimate, iTunes Cleaner, Music Recorder, Blu-ray Copy, DVD Ripper, iTransfer, iOS Data Recovery, PowerPoint to Video Pro to other utilities on Win on Mac platform. For more details about Leawo, please visit http://www.leawo.org.