Leawo Gifted Free iTunes Cleaner Software to Delete Duplicates and Get Album Artwork, Music Info for iTunes

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- iTunes gets more popular among worldwide users for playing and organizing their digital music and video files, and it is common to have a sizable collection of music in individual's iTunes library. However due to the increasing number of music files in iTunes library and repeated uses, countless song duplicates may occur and lots of unrecognized songs without proper album artwork, artist, album, etc. may trouble people a lot. To help people clean up all messy libraries, Leawo Software, the world-renowned enterprise specialized in providing people the first-rate multimedia solutions and services, generously offered its 2013 newly-designed flagship product – Leawo iTunes Cleaner program as free gift to public users, aiming to help them weep out duplicates, get missing album artwork, music tags in iTunes effectively.



Loyal iTunes users may finally realize that their iTunes music libraries have become huge, containing hundreds or even thousands of duplicates and missing artworks, albums, etc. in some way. iTunes itself does provide a basic facility to display duplicates and get album arts, but fixing them all manually one-by one can be very laborious and time-consuming. So if people are bumping heads against the wall trying to find a very powerful and less time consuming program to get messy iTunes library tidy and clean, this CNET globally-debuted Leawo Tunes Clean will far exceed its competitors like TuneUp, Tagalicious, etc. to become more generally preferred.



Leawo Tunes Cleaner's unique design makes it simple to intelligently scan iTunes music library and safely remove song duplicates in iTunes music library. This best-reviewed iTunes cleanup software can also automatically download song tags that are missed in iTunes music files, and add tags to songs, including: artist, album, album artwork, etc. to perfect song completion. Apart from the auto-fixing feature, it also surprises people with amazing built-in music editor to manually edit music tags for completion, which can be a very user-oriented design. Supported by the world's most powerful and richest online database, it will create you a fast, accurate and full-scale music fixing to clean up iTunes music library. And what cheers people more would be its additional features to save unfixed music files and restart iTunes music fixing from the break-point, offer one-click operation to apply fixed music files to iTunes for convenient playback, etc.



This red-hot iTunes cleaner program is far more than an iTunes music library cleaning tool, but also a music cleanup program to get other music folders on MP3, MP4 player and other digital devices tidy and reorganized. "Our company has gone with the stream to carefully design the world's top-tier iTunes cleanup software for global music lovers. It is even a more powerful and practical intelligent program that greatly enhances people's music listening experience on various music devices." said Steven Cheung, the CEO of Leawo Software.



People who have lots of music collection and love to have everything nicely organized and album artwork completed can just seize the 60 days' free license code of Leawo Tunes Cleaner on Leawo iTunes Cleaner Special Offer page. But condition is that they need to firstly download Leawo Tunes Cleaner from CNET and then test this software, publish the reviews successfully to get the free registration code. However, for those who want one year's registration code, they need to purchase this award-wining software at $9.99 only, also a totally $20 saving compared to its original price: $29.99.



