Leawo Gifted Free iTunes Cleaner (Win+Mac) to Clean Up iTunes Library Precisely

Shenzhen, China -- On confirming its preeminent flagship Leawo Tunes Cleaner received 3.5 stars award from CNET editors, Leawo Software, the prestigious enterprise dedicated in providing worldwide users the first-rate multimedia software and services, throws out the grandest iTunes cleaner giveaway party ever to celebrate the supreme praise from CNET. Not merely the Win iTunes cleaner but also the bestseller in Leawo's history – Leawo Tunes Cleaner for Mac are gifted for totally free to help iTunes users clean up iTunes library effectively.



The high evaluation Leawo Tunes Cleaner received from the popular technical wizards at CNET fully indicates the software's fabulous features and its impressive user-experience. While there are a mass of iTunes cleanup tools on the market, Leawo Tunes Cleaner enjoys a competitive position and becomes one of the favorite iTunes cleaners thus far. As CNET credited such a glory to Leawo Tunes Cleaner, the app fleetly stands the most downloaded iTunes cleaner tool on CNET and the hottest option to fix iTunes. On top of that, the power of Leawo Tunes Cleaner for Mac also could not be underestimated. This widely-acclaimed app has ever been sold like wildfire on nearly 200 renowned deals websites and created an unsurpassable sales miracle in the history of Leawo.



So what rock features the 2 iTunes cleaners packed make everyone full of praise? Actually they are highly awarded as the world's best iTunes cleaners that combine all wowed features like iTunes duplicate remover, album cover finder, song tags editor just into one place. iTunes users could get a better understanding of both Win and Mac iTunes cleaner via below brief introduction.



1. iTunes duplicate remover. As the world's most intelligent iTunes duplicates remover, Leawo Tunes cleaner promises to help people detect, verify and delete duplicates in iTunes or other music folders on MP3/MP4 player in the fastest, easiest and most accurate way.



2. Album cover finder. Besides performing as an intelligent iTunes duplicate remover, Leawo Tunes cleaner could additionally serve as an album cover finder to help get album artwork for iTunes songs. More surprisingly, it could even add missing song tags like artist, album, cover, etc. just via downloading from the world's richest online database.



3. Song tags editor. Besides the auto-fixing ability, Leawo Tunes Cleaner provides people with built-in music editor to manually edit those mismatched song tags in iTunes. That is indeed the place where Leawo fully cares about public's needs.



In addition to above stunning points, those 2 iTunes cleaners from Leawo also amaze people with their unique scoring system to show the health of iTunes music library before and after cleaning, save and resume interrupted iTunes cleaning jobs, and its straight forward design and layout. So people who desire to organize iTunes music library with precision and make iTunes music browsing less of a hair-pulling experience, could now take part in Leawo iTunes cleaner giveaway event to enjoy Leawo Tunes Cleaner Win or Mac for totally free.



How to embrace Leawo Tunes Cleaner (Win+Mac) for free?

For grandly celebrating the CENT's praiseful award, Leawo made the decision to offer worldwide users with a thrilled chance to get Leawo Tunes Cleaner Win or Mac for totally free, so as to experience their full features to the extreme. Just from June 19 to June 20, 2013, people could pay a direct visit to the giveaway activity page to download Leawo Tunes cleaner Win or Mac, give the program a test then review it on the activity page. The free license code of Leawo Tunes Cleaner will be sent to the registered email in no time, provided the review has been submitted successfully. It's indeed a rare chance to seize a totally free iTunes cleaner, since it values totally $29.99.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is the renowned multimedia software provider, dedicated in providing worldwide users the most professional DVD, Blu-ray, video, audio, SWF, PPT and other media software programs. Its flagship products Win and Mac iTunes cleaner are in 2-day limited giveaway. For more information, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/tunes-cleaner-cnet-debut.html.