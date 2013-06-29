Leawo Giveaway of World's Best DVD Region Killer for Windows 8 Is Underway

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2013 -- Frustrated with the situation that discs bought from other regions or countries are unable to be played on local DVD player? Long for a powerful DVD region killer to automatically remove all region codes from DVDs and make them playable? Exciting news just comes that Leawo Software, the famous multimedia solution developer and provider winning a high reputation worldwide, just gives away its 2013 blockbuster – Leawo DVD Region Killer for Windows 8 publicly, making the fanatic DVD lovers cheered up as they can make full use of this gorgeous DVD region killer for enjoying any DVD discs purchased from any countries.



This is indeed the most earthshaking news for global people who want to play DVD movies on local computer regardless of region code. It's widely known that a DVD is usually made to play in a specific region of the world. The world is divided into 6 regions, for example USA is region 1, and Europe is region 2. A DVD made to play in the US (region 1) will not be played on a DVD player set to region 2 (Europe). But with the gorgeous arrival of the world's best DVD region killer, a superb DVD movie watching experience without being restricted by region codes is just a piece of cake.



Highly-remarked as the world's best DVD region killer and region free DVD player software, it works perfectly in the background to automatically remove the copy protection of a DVD movie as soon as it's inserted into the drive, thereby making the movie region free and viewable on this program seamlessly and smoothly. This smart tool totally blows away all the troubles of people who using up the limited times to adjust DVD-drive region codes and makes it a breeze to ingeniously decrypt and remove all kinds of region codes from DVD discs for unlimited playback.



Leawo's DVD region killer software is in favor with the general public to perfectly run on the high-end and freshest Windows 8 operating system. Windows 8 comes on heels of Windows 7 with even better performance, modern UI, speedy boot time, and many advanced applications. It is the most advanced operating system so far and more and more home and business desktops, laptops, tablets, traditional PCs are equipped with this trending operating system. However pity is that there are few outstanding DVD region killers fully supporting this smart OS. Leawo DVD Region Killer just stands out from the equivalents and to be the best Windows 8 based DVD region free software.



Apart from the outstanding feature of lifelong free service to play DVDs in all region codes, this best-reviewed DVD region killer software could even perform as a gorgeous region-free Blu-ray player to play back commercial or noncommercial Blu-ray discs from various regions (region A, B and C). Besides that, this DVD region killer can even perform as best free HD video player to play up to 1080P HD movies in MKV, M2TS, etc. with cinematic effect and function as free audio player software to play audios in various kinds of formats. Popular DTS5.1 soundtrack and DTS-HD Master Audio are fully supported and various subtitles and audio tracks are for flexibly selectable. This DVD region killer from Leawo is indeed the best multimedia player combo to greatly enhance people's daily media enjoyment.



The original price of Leawo DVD Region Killer on its product page is $59.95. But now DVD lovers could embrace the full features of this program for totally free by joining in the ongoing Leawo DVD Region Killer Giveaway party. After clicking the orange "DOWNLOAD NOW" button on the giveaway page, people will observe two ways to seize the best free DVD region killer for Windows 8. The first is to download Leawo DVD Region Killer from CNET, test and review to get free registered code. The second is to get it via Trialpay.



Leawo Software is a renowned enterprise which is dedicated in providing the very best multimedia solutions to worldwide media fans. The software provider ingeniously designed the world's best free DVD region killer for windows 8 and offer it as free gift for global people.