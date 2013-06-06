Leawo Gives Away Free Registration Codes in Exchange for Testing Feedbacks of iOS Data Recovery

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- In response to users’ increasing need for data recovery from iPhone/iPad/iPod touch, Leawo Software, the software giant has put forward a promotion campaign to give away free registration codes for the best iPod/iPad/iPhone data recovery software - Leawo iOS Data Recovery.
Though Leawo iOS Data Recovery is a newly-released iPod/iPad/iPhone data recovery software for Leawo Software, R&D personnels and other colleagues of Leawo Software have put a lot of effort to provide users the perfect and best data recovery solution for iPod, iPad and iPhone users. The features have been greatly optimized and the functions have been enhanced since the debut of the best iOS Data Recovery software.
The comprehensive features of Leawo iOS Data Recovery are listed as follows:
1. Recover lost data from iPhone, iPad & iPod touch directly
2. Retrieve files from iTunes backup even for lost or broken iOS devices
3. Restore 12 types of data, including photos, videos, SMS & MMS messages, contacts, call history, notes, calendar, etc.
4. Fully support all iPhone, iPad & iPod touch models, iPhone 5, iPhone 4S, iPad 4, iPad mini, & iPod touch 5 included
5. Totally compatible with all iOS versions, including the lastest iOS 6
6. Get back deleted, formatted & damaged data due to various reasons
7. Fast data scan & analysis and versatile file preview, search & filter
8. Support latest Windows 8 OS and 7/Vista/XP/2000
Now Leawo iOS Data Recovery, the up-rising software star has received wide approval of media buffs since it has been released, which doesn’t live up to long expectation of all the software lovers. To collect more feedbacks and reviews from users, Leawo Software has launched this rewarding campaign.
Why there’s such a registration code giveaway campaign?
The purpose of this campaign is to let wide range of software users to test and inspect the functions of the best Leawo iOS Data Recovery software and then get feedbacks from customers to improve the functions and user experiences of this iOS Data Recovery.
How to participate in this giveaway campaign?
It’s very easy to take part in this free campaign. Anyone who is interested in this campaign can directly go to http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/ios-data-recovery-test/
to the free download Leawo iOS Data Recovery installer, and then test it. After using any one of the software package, put your testing results (including reviews) on the second half part on the promotion and test page. You can refer to the 3-step guides on the promotion page to perform the whole flow of download > test > review.
When your comments are submitted successfully, Leawo Software will reward you a free registration code by sending an email to your email address that you filled while writing the comments. Note that the free registration code applies to all the three iOS Data Recovery programs in the software package you have downloaded. You can put it into the input field on pop-up window when you launch Leawo iOS Data Recovery, then you can use the software totally for free without any limitations.
Price and Availability
As long as you download and test Leawo iOS Data Recovery, and submit your feedbacks, you’ll get the free registration code in your email. The registration code for Leawo iOS Data Recovery costs $119.95 originally, but now it’s totally free. Unbelievable? Now try it ASAP, because the promotion won’t last for a long time period.
