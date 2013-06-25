Leawo Gives Away World's 1st Win Region-Free Blu-Ray Player Software to Worldwide BD Fans

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- A piece of heart-stirring news just gets all people blood-boiled as the world-famous software provider - Leawo today solemnly gives away its region-free Blu-ray player to worldwide people for playing Blu-ray discs without region limitation. For people who live in one place and want to watch Blu-ray movies released in another, they can seize the golden chance to snatch at the best region-free Blu-ray player software for Win with ZERO cost.



It is widely known that Blu-ray Disc players sold in a specific geographical region are designed to play only discs authorized by the content provider for that region. This is intended to permit content providers to do effective price differentiation between regions. Movie buffs may have already experienced the annoyance caused by not being able to play Blu-ray discs in their Blu-ray media players due to the specific region restrictions. Happy news is that this annoying situation is eventually solved with the introduction of a region-free (also known as multi-region or code free) blu-ray player software – Leawo Blu-ray player, which is able to play BDs from all over the world.



It is said that this 2013 blockbuster from Leawo just went through its one-month-long public testing to collect all the best suggestions. This enterprise just makes full use of these suggestions to perfect the overall performance of this blu-ray player software. And more than 50,000 users had tested this program to provide valuable reviews. With constant improvement and unceasing innovation, this Blu-ray player comes out claimed to be the NO.1 region-free Blu-ray player software and packed all the high-end features.



The 50,000 users tested Blu-ray player software will play commercial and non-commercial Blu-ray discs from anywhere in the world without region code restrictions. Many BD players can specify that they will only play discs from one region, or that they will only allow a limited number of region changes, which means that people can't endlessly alternate to play Blu-ray discs from different regions. But Leawo Blu-ray media player endows people the ability to easily change regions. (Region A, Region B, and Region C), which means people can play back any Blu-ray discs from any regions.



Besides playing back region-free BDs, this smash hit software can even offer permanent free service to play commercial or noncommercial DVD discs without region code restrictions, play up to 1080P HD movies in MKV, M2TS, etc. with lossless quality, and even play audio files for totally free, with support to play back DTS-HD Master audio and DTS-5.1 audio. This is the most powerful BD playback software combo ever.



Anyone who has encountered the boring situation of not being able to play Blu-ray movie disc due to the region code restrictions, can immediately take part in Leawo Region-free Blu-ray Player Giveaway activity to seize the world's best Region-free Blu-ray Player to greatly enhance their BD moving enjoyment. Process to get the freebie is quite simple: people only need to click the yellow "DOWNLOAD NOW" button in giveaway page, download region-free blu-ray player from CNET, test and publish review on below "Test Done by You" section in Giveaway page to get the free gift. People can also write a review on CNET page, send review screenshot to support@leawo.com to get the giveaway. Besides simply writing reviews, Leawo also cooperate with famous promotions platform Trialpay and offers this region-free Blu-ray player as free gift for those people who have purchased any products on Trialpay.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a renowned multimedia solution provider, dedicated in providing worldwide users the first-rate DVD, Blu-ray, video, audio, SWF, PPT and other media software programs. This software giant just launches a big giveaway party for its newly-designed region-free Blu-ray Player. For more information on Leawo's region-free Blu-ray Player software giveaway, please visit: http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/blu-ray-player.html.