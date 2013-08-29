Leawo iAm Ringer for Mac in Back2School Bundle Sale: Create Free Ringtones for iPhone

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- For people sick of their plain old iPhone ringer and eager for changing to the songs they love, Leawo iAm Ringer for Mac is the way to go. As the most favorable iPhone ringtone maker for Mac from Leawo Software, it could turn people's beloved songs into iPhone ringtones easily, and make them stand-out in the crowd while phone rings. The good news is Leawo iAm Ringer for Mac is in bundle sale now. Only paid at the starting price of $19.95, people could get this awesome iPhone ringtone creator together with 2 other hits.



These days almost everyone has an iPhone. One of the easiest ways to differentiate one iPhone from the next one is to select a good ringtone. Having a unique ringer to signify phone calls or text messages proves how invaluable in a crowded room, but it's important to avoid the plain old system-default tones that everyone else uses. So, how to make a distinctive ringtone for iPhone? Actually iPhone users could turn to their favorite melodies in music library and apply Leawo iAm Ringer for Mac to make free ringtones from any of them.



Plenty of iPhone users are still unaware how easy it is to create their own ringtones out of music they already own on Mac, especially with Leawo iAm Ringer for Mac. Being one of the easiest to use iPhone ringtone maker around, Leawo iAm Ringer for Mac is able to create iPhone ringtones from favorite songs in just a few minutes. This iPhone ringtone creator smartly supports to create iPhone ringtones out of any media sources, and output M4R ringtones for all iPhone models. It even has abundant useful features to help get unique iPhone ringtones, like fading in and fading out, Start Time & End Time setting, Timeline Zoom In & Timeline Zoom Out modulation, etc.



Actually whether people like The Beatles, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Taylor Swift or Lady Gaga, they could take use of Leawo iAm Ringer for Mac to make iPhone ringtones to their heart's content.



Price and Availability:

Thanks to Leawo's Back to School Sale, Leawo iAm Ringer for Mac could be embraced along with YouTube downloader for Mac and Music Recorder for Mac just at the starting price of $19.95. Pay a little bit higher than $19.95, everyone could get these 3 hits to create stunning and free iPhone ringtones, download YouTube videos and get music for free on Mac.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning products like iAm Ringer, YouTube Downloader, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, PowerPoint to Video, DVD Creator, iOS Data Recovery, Blu-ray to MKV Converter to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Now iAm Ringer for Mac is bundled for sale with 2 other hits of Leawo. For more details, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/back-to-school/.