Leawo ID3 Tag Editor Offers Hand-Free and Batch MP3 ID3 Tags Editing

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2014 -- For people collecting digital music from disparate sources, they must notice that some songs display complete tag information while playing, some display only partial information and some display none. Worse yet, they even find that the song title, artist, album, genre and other information are way off the mark. But the good news is there are loads of tools available that make it easy to add new metadata or to edit existing metadata, and Leawo's ID3 Tag Editor is one of them. The software comes with auto-tagging feature and manual tag editor, helping people fix MP3 ID3 tags automatically and edit mislabeled tags as they like. With this smart MP3 tagger, their music collection will be well organized.



Why it's pretty essential for people to assign complete metadata to their songs? A well-tagged music library would make everything from organization to playback much easier. It's widely known that music files contain plenty of useful information like artist, title, album, year, album artwork, genre, and more. Such information can be used by software and hardware players to organize music collection, to search for a specific song quickly, etc. It also looks nice if a portable player shows complete song information while playing. With full ID3 tag information on display, none of their music will ever have to suffer from an identity crisis.



But if people's music library is a disaster, what should they do? Turn to Leawo's MP3 metadata editor to give each tune an identity. The best part of this MP3 tagging software is it identifies songs with incomplete tags automatically and looks up tag information online. Once the information is located, it would add them to music library in the automatic way. Even without auto-tagging, people could enter the data manually – just assign the ID3 tags in the manner people want it displayed. What should be highlighted is Leawo ID3 Tag Editor fully supports batch ID3 tags fixing. If people have a large selection of music tracks that need tag information added, this ID3 tag editing software is the way to go. By it, lots of time and energy will be saved.



This batch MP3 tag editor offers an impressive solution to tag digital music collection on hard drive, but also on iTunes library.



Price and Availability:

For people who fall in love with this music tag editor and now can't wait to give it a try, they could get the ID3 tag editor free downloaded from Leawo's homepage. One great news should be shared. For celebrating the Easter 2014, this ID3 tag editor is now in 50% price off. People could get it at $19.99 only on Leawo's Easter promotion before April 30, 2014.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide consumers. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning products like Tunes Cleaner, iTransfer, Video Converter Ultimate, DVD Copy, Video Converter Pro, DVD Creator, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy and Blu-ray Player to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Tunes Cleaner, also serving as an ID3 Tag Editor, is now 50% off on Leawo's 2014 Easter promotion. For more details, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/easter/.