Leawo Introduced Totally Free DVD Player to Enable Permanent Free DVD Playback on Windows 8

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Leawo Software, an outstanding enterprise in multimedia area that focuses on the development of Blu-ray, DVD, video and audio solutions, officially rolled out its totally Free DVD Player for Windows users to play DVD content on Windows PC or laptops for free. This Free DVD Player provides permanent free service for people to play back DVD movies with lossless quality, especially on Windows 8 pcs and laptops.



Leawo Free DVD Player could be said to be exclusively designed for Windows 8 users, as it is widely recognized that Microsoft didn’t include the DVD playback in its Windows Media Player in Windows 8. Previous versions of Windows OS, like Windows 7, all support to play back DVD content. This has resulted in some inconvenience for DVD movie fans.



To fulfill the DVD movie enjoying requirements on Windows 8, Leawo officially rolled out the Free DVD Player to worldwide DVD fans. People now could play DVD disc with Free DVD Player software on Windows 8 without any cost.



Key features of Leawo Free DVD Player

- Life-long free DVD player to play DVD disc, DVD folder and DVD IFO files on Windows computer without quality loss, no matter whether the DVD content is protected or not;

- Also a permanent free video player to play common video and HD video (up to 1080P) for totally free;

- Play back noncommercial Blu-ray discs, Blu-ray folders as well;

- Clear navigation for people to play DVD movies;

- Allow users to adjust subtitles or even load external subtitles;

- Enable users to select audio tracks for better movie experience at will;

- Support to play back DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby Digital 5.1 Audio;

- Support full-screen playback for better visual effect;

- Full menu for playback control to enjoy video, DVD and Blu-ray friendlier;

- 100% compatible with Windows 8 OS;



System Requirements of Leawo Free DVD Player

Supported OS: Microsoft® Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8

Processor: 1 GHz or above Intel/AMD Processor

RAM: 512MB RAM (1024MB or above recommended)

Free Hard Disk: 5GB+ (DVD) / 25GB+ (Blu-ray Disc) hard disk space

Graphic Card: ATI Radeon HD 4000, Intel G45, NVIDIA GeForce 8-Series and newer recommended

Others: Blu-ray drive, Internet Connection



Price and Availability

Leawo Free DVD Player is provided for totally free on Leawo’s official website. Any people who is interested in this Free DVD Player could check the below links to get this Free DVD Player. It is free to download and use.