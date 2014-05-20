Leawo iOS Data Recovery Helps Customers Recover iPhone Data Without iTunes Backup

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- New software called Leawo iOS Data Recovery now makes it possible to recover iPhone data without iTunes backup. The users can now recover directly from iOS devices the deleted or lost files. The recovered data will be exported to a PC in a readable form.



One of the most annoying problems for iPhone users is important data loss. They often use iPhone backup to restore it in iTunes, but this is not the most reliable way to recover the needed information. If the iPhone backup is not updated regularly, the stored data can be very limited and may not contain the important for users’ files. In addition, some customers are not happy to use iTunes because of adding additional files after the backup is made. This is why iTunes backup is not the best option to recover iPhone data.



The best alternative is to make use of third-party software for iPhone data recovery. Leawo iOS Data Recovery is among the best software that works efficiently in data recovery enabling the customers to recover loss files directly from iOS devices. It also extracts files from iTunes backup allowing customers to recover deleted files of six different kinds that are text messages, contacts, notes, reminders, calendar and call history.



Leawo iOS Data Recovery is a great product that allows people to recover loss iPhone data without using the iPhone backup. The company gives users a chance to try how Leawo iOS Data Recovery works, allowing free download. The trial version is limited up to scanning results.



The iPhone data recovery is made in four easy steps.

- The Leawo iOS Data Recovery is installed on the computer and started.

- From both recovery modes, users have to choose “Recover from iOS Devices”. The iPhone should be plugged into a computer using the USB cable. After the “Start” button appears, the user should click on it to start the process of iPhone analysis.

- Leawo iOS Data Recovery scans all the iPhone contents. The left sidebar will show 12 categories that will turn white upon completion of the scanning process. Users should check the required file and click on the “Recover” button.

- A pop-up dialog will appear that will allow users to save the exported files in the chosen folder on their computer. The recovering process will start after pressing the button “Go”.

By following these easy steps, customers have the opportunity to recover iPhone data with Leawo iOS Data Recovery software without using iTunes.



People, who require more information about Leawo iOS Data Recovery software, which enables users to quickly and easily recover iPhone data without iTunes backup, can follow this link http://recover-iphone-data-without-itunes-backup.hd-video-software.com/.



About HD Video Software

Being a professional and reliable solution provider, HD Video Software offers customers the opportunity to enjoy editing, playing and converting of high definition videos. The motivated company’s team develops and reviews different useful software for HD videos at affordable prices. People can also learn more about high definition videos and use their valuable tech tips.