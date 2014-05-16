Leawo iPhone Data Recovery V2.0 Now Fully Supports to Recover Deleted Notes from iOS Devices & iTunes Backup

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Leawo Software Co., Ltd., a professional software developing company which focuses on solving problems of multimedia conversions, Blu-ray/DVD playback and conversions, data transfers and recoveries of iOS devices, recently updated its iPhone data recovery software, Leawo iOS Data Recovery, to Version 2.0. The updated software enhanced the function of recovering files, and can help users to recover deleted files from iPhone with faster speed and more stable recovering process.



Leawo Software has been focuses on the software development for years, and has been a leader in the field. This company has developed many pieces of Software which have helped users to solve all kinds of problems.



The recently updated iPhone data recovery software is Leawo iOS Data Recovery, and this software is used for recovering deleted or lost files from iOS devices and iTunes backups. The updated version enhanced the recovery speed and stability, which will be helpful for the users who want to recover multiple files at one time. Note app of iPhone is often used by the users, and the notes can be very important for the users. When notes get lost, users will try to find ways to recover deleted notes. The updated Leawo iOS Data Recovery enables users to recover deleted notes with no efforts, and it will export the notes to computer so that the users can view them on computer.



Leawo iOS Data Recovery, a piece of multifunctional iPhone data recovery software, helps users to recover deleted files iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, and it allows users to recover 6 kinds of deleted files from iOS devices directly, including contacts, text messages, call history, notes, reminders and calendar. When the users are using this software, they will find the software is very easy to handle. The updated Leawo iOS Data Recovery optimized the recovery process and the appearance so that the users can use the software with no efforts. Updated Leawo iOS Data Recovery also fixed several known bugs, so the users will recover deleted files from iPhone with better using experience.



Leawo Software has devoted itself to the development of helpful software for all users, and has run into a success. The Updated Leawo iOS Data Recovery is such a good example. If anyone is interested, please go to the official web page of Leawo iOS Data Recovery: http://www.leawo.org/ios-data-recovery/.



Links

Product link: http://www.leawo.org/ios-data-recovery/

Company link: http://www.leawo.org/



About Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.