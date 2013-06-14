Leawo iTunes Duplicates Remover Debuted on CNET Exclusively to Clean Up iTunes Mess Totally Free

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Duplicate music woes? Let the newly released Leawo iTunes Duplicates Remover clean up the mess. Leawo Software, the renowned enterprise specialized in providing worldwide users the first-rate multimedia software and services, has teamed up with the tech-savvy giant CNET to introduce its freshly-baked blockbuster iTunes Duplicates Remover exclusively on June 6, 2013. Right now this mighty iTunes duplicates remover tool is rewarded for totally free to help get rid of iTunes duplicates in a cost-free way.



With the large iTunes music library that most people have, the probability of ending up with duplicate copies of the same song is much high. The duplicated tracks not only occupy so many hard disk spaces, but also keep annoying people to listening to good music. Manually deleting duplicated songs in iTunes is pretty simple if there are only few duplicates. However, if people get hundreds or even thousands of songs in iTunes music library, the duplicates removing task will be a quite tough job. Under such an occasion, for those really tired and frustrated of having duplicate songs in iTunes music library, it is more advisable to use an iTunes duplicates cleaner to help remove all iTunes duplicates in an automatic way.



To help people wage war against this iTunes duplicates removing frustration, lately Leawo joined hands with CNET to grandly debut iTunes Duplicates Remover, the world's best iTunes cleanup tool that promises to organize iTunes music library with precision and makes music browsing less of a hair-pulling experience. Such iTunes cleaner is an even more powerful and intelligent program than iTunes to help people detect, verify and delete song duplicates in iTunes music library, so as to make messy iTunes clean and tidy. Actually removing iTunes duplicates is not the only target, this iTunes cleaner tool even supports to clean up other music folders on MP3 player or other devices.



This iTunes cleaner is far more than a simple iTunes duplicates remover, which brings people with some more features really creative and valuable. It's the best iTunes assistant to get album artwork for iTunes music, automatically add missing music tags like artist, album, cover, etc. thru downloading from the world's richest online database, manually edit music tags for perfecting iTunes songs, fix iTunes music library from the break-point and many more. So for people who have collected lots of songs in their iTunes with mismatched tags, missing album art, etc. this cutting-edge iTunes cleaner is indeed what they want.



People, who wanna get this iTunes Duplicates remover freeware now, could firstly head to the exclusive downloading channel CNET to freely download Leawo iTunes Duplicates Remover. Then pay a direct visit to Leawo iTunes Duplicates Remover giveaway page to obtain the free license code. Regarding how to get the free iTunes Duplicates Remover license code, people need to give a test on this iTunes cleaner firstly, then submit the test results on the activity page. The free registration code will be sent to the registered mail box in no time after successfully submitting. Note that the free license code is 60-day limited. People could shop for the full-version of Leawo iTunes Duplicates Remover at the floor price $9.99 to enjoy the full features of software for a full year. The original price of this highly praised iTunes cleanup tool is $29.99.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is the renowned multimedia solution provider, dedicated in providing worldwide users the first-rate DVD, Blu-ray, video, audio, SWF, PPT and other media software programs. Its newly debuted iTunes Duplicates Remover tool is now rewarded for totally free to help people delete duplicates in iTunes music library effectively. For more information, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/tunes-cleaner-cnet-debut.html.