Leawo Kicks off 2013 Halloween Promotion Season with Giveaway and Up to 65% off Special Sale

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Shenzhen, China, September 29, 2013 – Even though it is still one month away from the 2013 Halloween, many people are gearing up more than ever for the holiday celebration. Much anticipation is surrounding the holiday and now is around the time when customers are beginning to put some serious thought into their holiday gifts. Leawo Software, an online company with fame to offer high quality and cost-effective multimedia software solution apps, is getting started on Halloween early this year with their 2013 Halloween Holiday Promotion.



“Many people think the Halloween holiday is just the same as Christmas in a year. They like giving and receiving gifts on the holiday. Thinking about this, we have launched the 2013 Halloween Giveaway and Special Offer promotion to offer totally free freebie and high-discounted special offers. These freebie and special offers could not only become Halloween gifts, but also help create funnier Halloween gifts,” said Sophia, Manager of International Marketing Department.



In the 2013 Halloween Promotion, Leawo offers two giveaway gifts: Blu-ray Ripper and Mac Blu-ray Ripper, from October 21st to November 2nd. People could not only directly get the 2 apps as Halloween gifts to friends, but also use the Blu-ray ripping software to make customized movies and create 3D movies for friends.



Also, the 2013 Halloween Holiday Promotion offers up to 65% off special offers. People could get Total Media Converter Ultimate, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Player, iOS Data Recovery, Blu-ray Creator, iTunes Cleaner and various other multimedia software apps on both Win and Mac with high discount. Leawo even packed Total Media Converter, Blu-ray Copy and iTransfer into one sale at up to 60% off. Any people could get these high-discounted apps from now on.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, Leawo Software is holding a 2013 Halloween Giveaway and Special Sales activity. For details, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.