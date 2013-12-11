Leawo Launched 2013 Christmas Giveaway and Special Offers with Up to $220 Amazon Gift Card Awards

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- The annual holiday feast is coming. 2013 Christmas is just in the corner. On Christmas, people would sing Christmas festival carols, decorate house with Christmas trees and lights, place gifts under Christmas trees, etc. Gift giving has become a main tradition for Christmas celebration. Leawo Software also prepares waves of Christmas gifts. From Dec. 10th, 2013 to Jan. 7th, 2014, Leawo will hold a lasting 2013 Christmas Giveaway and Special Offers promotion, during which Leawo offers multiple software giveaway gifts, low-cost special offers, and up to $220 Amazon Gift Card awards.



“To thank the long term support from our customers and help them get more enjoyable holiday celebration, we launched holiday special offers for each big holiday, like Thanksgiving, Halloween, Christmas, etc. This time, for the 2013 Christmas, we bring waves of giveaways, super-low deals, up to 85% off special offers, Amazon Gift Cards (valued up to $220 in total), etc., in the hope of creating a more enjoyable but less cost Christmas holiday.” Said Steven, CEO of Leawo Software.



During the Christmas promotion, Leawo would launch free Christmas giveaways, low-price deals, special offers, etc.



Christmas Giveaway gifts

- Leawo iTransfer (12.10 – 12.21): a data transfer app to transfer various data files between iOS devices, iTunes and PC. Data files transferrable include Music, Movies, TV shows, Podcasts, Ringtones, Pictures, Camera Roll (photos, screenshots, images saved, and videos taken), Apps, (PDF, ePub) Books, Playlists, Purchased items.

- Leawo Blu-ray Player (12.23): multimedia player software to play back Blu-ray, DVD, video and audio on PC. Available on Leawo and giveawayoftheday.com on Dec. 23rd, 2013 for totally free.

- Leawo Blu-ray Ripper and Leawo Tunes Cleaner (12.27 – 01.07)



Amazon Gift Cards prizes

By commenting the Leawo iTransfer giveaway product on Leawo’s Facbook page and inviting friends to “Like” the comments, owners of Leawo iTransfer giveaway could get the chance to win Amazon Gift Cards. The first prize will be awarded with up to $100 Amazon Gift Card. In total there’re $220 Amazon Gift Cards for 6 winners.



Super-low deals



During the Christmas Giveaway gifts giving period, Leawo also offers super-low deals on multiple apps, including:

- Video Converter Ultimate and iOS Data Recovery at $9.95 only for 1-year license from Dec. 22nd to Dec. 26th.

- Blu-ray Player at only $14.95 for life-time license on Dec. 23rd.

- Blu-ray Ripper and Tunes Cleaner at $19.95 for life-time license from Dec. 27th to Jan. 7th.



Up to 85% Off Special Offers



Also, Leawo offers up to 85% off special offers during the whole 2013 Christmas promotion period, including:

- 85% Off Holiday Bundle: Christmas Gift Pack (Total Media Converter Ultimate + Blu-ray Copy + iTransfer);

- Buy Bundle Get One More Free: iOS Data Recovery + Tunes Cleaner + iTransfer;

- Bundle Blu-ray Software Yourself: Bundle the following apps at will with 50% off: Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Creator and Blu-ray Player, available in both Win and Mac versions.

- Other up to 75% Off Christmas Exclusive Bundles: 75% off bundle of Total Media Converter Ultimate + Blu-ray Copy, 55% off bundle of Total Media Converter Ultimate + iTransfer, 50% off bundle of Tunes Cleaner+ Music Recorder and iTransfer+ iOS Data Recovery.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, for celebrating 2013 Christmas holiday, Leawo is holding a lasting Christmas Giveaway and Special Offers, which offers useful free giveaway gifts, low cost special offers, up to $220 Amazon Gift Cards, etc. For details, visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/2013-thanksgiving-offer/.