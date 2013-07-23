Leawo Launched Free H.264 Media Player to Play H.264 Files on Windows (Windows 8 Included)

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Leawo Software, an outstanding software enterprise winning high reputation worldwide, today delighted people with a piece of thrilling news that its Free H.264 Player is coming into being. It is an easy to use H.264 media playback program which can professionally help people to play H.264 files on Windows computer. People having trouble in playing H.264 files with their media player could seek professional help from this smart H.264 player.



H.264 is also known as MPEG-4 AVC (Advanced Video Coding) or MPEG-4 Part 10. It is a video compression standard that is set to replace MPEG-2, and offers significantly greater compression. Compared to other video formats, it produces higher quality at a lower bitrate, which makes it more suitable to compress full high-definition video content. Professionally, it's a video codec that must be in other multimedia containers like MP4, MOV, AVI, MKV etc.



H.264 delivers both high-def quality and small file size, and it is the most sought-after file format for high-quality movie enjoyment. However, this format is often incompatible with Windows native video player - Windows Media Player. Thus If people want to play an H.264 file in Windows Media Player, they will need to download a supplement codec (such as Media Player Codec Pack) to let the player recognize it. But the whole process is so complicated and when installed, the codec pack may interfere with the existing setup and cause other problems.



Compared with playing H.264 file in Windows Media Player, playing H.264 file in best-reviewed H.264 player freeware without any decoders installed would be easier and better. The newly introduced free H.264 player can be the best choice to smoothly play high-def H.264 files on Windows 8 computer in lossless quality. It supports almost all the multimedia container formats including MP4, MOV, AVI, MKV and so on with H.264 codec and has more intuitive features. People can even select preferred subtitles and audio tracks for better enjoyment. With quite excellent user-friendly control for H.264 file playback, Leawo Free H.264 Player is guaranteed to deliver the fantastic user experience on Windows PC.



Click here to know how to play H.264 files on Windows smoothly with Leawo Free H.264 Player. Besides acting as a professional and free H.264 video player, it is also a free DVD player to play back DVD discs in different region codes. This smart program can also be upgraded into a region-free Blu-ray player to play back Blu-ray discs in any region code. To embrace its Blu-ray playback feature, people can join in Leawo special offer page to snatch it at $29.95 only.



