Leawo Launched the World's First Software Version Region-Free Blu-Ray Player

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- To meet the ever-increasing demand of all BD fans for a totally region-free Blu-ray player software, the world-famous software provider - Leawo just made a solemnly announcement that the world's 1st region-free Blu-ray player software had come into being, and this new product is called All-region Blu-ray Media Player. The formal launch of this much-anticipated software indicates that people will not be limited to watch region-coded Blu-ray movies on TV via connecting to a physical BD player. On the contrary, they can enjoy Blu-ray movies in all region codes on computer seamlessly.



As people's demand for region-free in playing all kinds of BD discs purchased from any countries is growing even acuter, more and more physical Blu-ray players broke out the tech barrier to be region-free. The Momitsu BDP-899 could be the first Blu-ray player to ship without region coding, allowing it to play back Blu-ray and DVD discs bought anywhere in the world. And since that, professional region-free Blu-ray players followed on the neck of another to complete the market gap. Until now, there are numerous famous physical BD players like: Toshiba BDX1250RF Region Free Blu-ray DVD Player, LG BP125 Region Free Blu-ray DVD Player, Sharp BD-AMS20U Region Free 3D Blu-ray DVD Player, Pioneer BDP-150 Region Free 3D Blu-ray DVD Player, Yamaha BD-S473 Region Free Blu-ray DVD Player, etc.



All these physical Blu-ray players can play Blu-ray discs from any region including Region A, Region B and Region C without limitation. However, what about Blu-ray player software? Is there any multi-region Blu-ray player software that will play commercial and non-commercial Blu-ray discs from anywhere in the world? The answer is definitely yes. With the real arrival of Leawo All-region Blu-ray Media Player, people now are even capable of enjoying all region-coded BD discs on computer seamlessly and unlimitedly.



This region free Blu-ray player software from Leawo is the most-anticipated product this year, which has been tested and reviewed by more than 50,000 BD movie fans in one-month before its official launch. Countless favorable comments have been made to its review area which indicates its skilful disc region code and disc-protection-removing technology. For Blu-ray playback, it is totally region-free as it supports unlimited number of region changes (region A, B and C) and endlessly alternates to play Blu-ray Discs from multi-regions. With this smart tool, playing any region-coded Blu-ray discs on computer will be a piece of cake.



Besides the eye-catching feature of endless playback of different region-coded Blu-ray discs, it also combines with top-tier DVD decryption technology to automatically remove the copy protection of a DVD movie. Thus all region-coded DVD discs will be easily enjoyed on it. This best-reviewed software combo also provides permanent free service to play DVD, up to 1080p HD videos in MKV, M2TS, etc., common videos and audios in different formats. It can be a perfect software combo to provide people fantastic multimedia enjoyment with second-to-none cinema-like effect.



Price and Availability

The original price of Leawo All-region Blu-ray Media Player is $59.95. Now BD lovers could pay a direct visit to Leawo all-region Blu-ray Player special offer page to get it at super-low price $29.95. People can also buy a desired product from promotion platform TrialPay and then get this region-free Blu-ray player software as a free gift.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a renowned enterprise which is dedicated in providing the very best multimedia solutions to worldwide media fans. The software provider ingeniously designed the world's best all-region Blu-ray media player and offers it at super-low price $29.95 to global movie fans. For more information on Leawo all-region Blu-ray player special offer, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/blu-ray-player.html.