Leawo Launched Video Converter Pro 1-Year License Giveaway and Lifetime License Activity

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Watching movies is one of the most popular ways in people’s leisure entertainment. To deliver improved movie experience, Leawo Software officially announced its cooperation with SharewareOnSale to provide Leawo Video Converter Pro Giveaway to all SharewareOnSale visitors. The Video Converter Pro giveaway would be available in the following 4 days. Any people could visit sharewareonsale site to get this media converter gift with no cost.



Leawo Video Converter Pro is a combined media converter suite to handle video, audio and DVD converting issues. As described by SharewareOnSale editor, “Leawo Video Converter Pro is a feature-filled video, audio, and DVD converter. It supports many file formats, electronic gadgets, 2D to 3D conversion, and basic video editing.” Leawo Video Converter Pro could convert video/audio between 180+ video/audio formats, rip and convert DVD to video and extract audio off DVD movies to save in multiple formats for iPhone, iPad, iPod, Nexus 5, HTC One, Galaxy S 5, Surface, YouTube, blog, Windows Media Player, etc.



This Video Converter Pro also comes with several bonus features. People could customize the video and audio parameters of output files, select subtitles from sources or even load external subtitles. The internal 2D to 3D converter allows people to create 3D movies and get unique 3D movie making experience, while the basic video editor inside enables people to change the video effects and do customizations.



Leawo Video Converter Pro is originally priced at $39.95. However, in the following 4 days, starting from May 15th, any SharewareOnSale visitor could download this app and then get a 1-Year license at no cost.



It should be noted that the 1-Year License of Video Converter Pro has no free update. To meet movie fans’ needs, SharewareOnSale also teamed up with Leawo Software to offer a Leawo Video Converter Pro Lifetime Licenses Special Sale, which saves up to 62% for people. The lifetime licenses enjoy free lifetime update and prior tech support from Leawo Software. Leawo Video Converter Pro special sale on SharewareOnSale would last for 5 days from May 15th.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Leawo is presently teaming up with SharewareOnSale website to give out 1-Year license freebies of Leawo Video Converter Pro, and offers 62% off special sales on lifetime licenses of this app. For details, please visit http://sharewareonsale.com/s/leawo-video-converter-pro-freebie-sale.