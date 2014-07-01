Leawo Launches a Name Your Own Price Mac App Bundle Activity and MacBook Air Giveaway

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Leawo is launching a "Name Your Own Price" for a 10-app Mac Bundle activity. People could get 3 apps in the bundle covering Tangerine, DiscLabel, and Syncmate Expert 5 if paying less than the average purchase price. If they beat the average price $11.79, all 10 apps in the bundle will be received. The whole bundle is worth $400 and on sale until July 8, 2014.



Here are the 10 apps included in the bundle:



1. Path Finder 6 ($40) – Access & Manage Your Files in A Flash

2. Fantastical ($20) – The Mac Calendar You'll Actually Enjoying Using

3. Flux 4 ($125) – Powerful Mac Web Design Made Easy

4. Gemini ($10) – The Duplicate Finder

5. Logoist ($20) – Develop Professional Quality Images with Ease

6. Tunes Cleaner ($40) – Delete iTunes Duplicates, Tag iTunes Songs & Get Album Artwork for iTunes

7. MacX iPhone DVD Ripper ($40) – Rip Any DVD to iPhone, iPad or Any Apple Device

8. DiscLabel ($40) – One Step to Professional Looking Labels

9. SyncMate Expert 5 ($40) – Sync All Your Devices and Accounts to Mac

10. Tangerine! ($25) – Create Amazing Playlists for Any Situation or Activity



What should be mentioned is Gemini is the Mac App Store Best of 2012, while Tunes Cleaner coming from Leawo Software has gotten 3.5-star from CNET Editor.



Besides the ultra-low price, the bundle activity also has some other attracts. People who land on the leaderboard at any time during the promotion will be entered to win a new 11-inch MacBook Air. The winner will be chosen 2 weeks after the bundle sale ends. Besides, 10% of the profits will go to help one of three charities of people's choice - Child’s Play, World Wildlife Fund, and Creative Commons.



How to join in the "Name Your Own Price" Mac App Bundle Activity?

People could pay a direct visit to the promo page to join in the activity. Log-in is needed to complete the full purchase. Once people make the purchase, they will get the links to download the software programs, and the license codes to activate them.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide consumers. The company contains lineup of award-winning products like Tunes Cleaner, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy, iOS Data Recovery, Blu-ray Player, Free Video Converter, PowerPoint to Video and iTransfer to other utilities on Win and Mac platforms. The flagship of Leawo Software –Tunes Cleaner is now in Leawo's "Name Your Own Price" Mac App Bundle activity. For more details, please visit https://deals.leawo.com/sales/the-name-your-own-price-summer-productivity-bundle-ft-path-finder-fantastical