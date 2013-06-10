Leawo Launches the Best iTunes Cleaner Software on CNET to Clean Up iTunes Music Library

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Leawo software, a world-renowned enterprise, which has bent itself to establish the high-quality image of its products by ceaseless technology improvement, recently premiered its new product – Leawo Tunes Cleaner globally on CNET on June 6, 2013. The exclusive debut of this newly-designed program means that a high-end and professional iTunes cleaning up tool has come into being and a new era of music enjoyment is dawning. Now countless music addicts could refresh their iTunes music entertainment in a more convenient and creative way. Leawo also generously rolls out a grand special offer to help music fans to seize the iTunes software with great savings.



It is widely known that iTunes is a proprietary digital media player application, used for playing and organizing digital music and video files. Now this Apple app has received great popularity among all people and has helped media fans to manage contents on various Apple devices, like iPod, iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad devices. However, it is easy for people to mess up iTunes library after repeated uses and lots of messy issues occurs: multiple duplicates of one song, songs with missed artists, songs with mismatched tags, missed music album info, missed music cover, etc. iTunes itself can not do the internal cleanup work perfectly, so a professional iTunes cleanup tool is in great need to easily clean up and organize iTunes library.



Leawo's Tunes Cleaner – exclusively premiered on CNET on June 6, 2013 will rank as the top choice for global music fans to functionally and effectively clean up iTunes library. It is an even more powerful and practical intelligent program than iTunes itself to help you easily detect and remove duplicate songs, fix mislabeled song info, fill in missing album cover, complete album artworks and more. Besides the auto-fixing ability to automatically download and add music tags like artist, album, cover, etc. to complete iTunes music library, another attracting feature must be its built-in music editor, which provides the easiest way for music addicts to edit song tags manually. Powered by world's richest online database, Leawo Tunes Cleaner could even assist users to clean up iTunes and repair iTunes massively, fast and accurately.



This Tunes Cleaner is far more than a simple iTunes cleanup program to clean up iTunes music library. It could also become your best mate to clean up music folders out of iTunes like phone music library or MP4 music library. So effective! Besides allowing people to fix and repair iTunes and external music library, this smart tool makes it a piece of cake to start cleaning up iTunes from break-point and provides one-click operation for people to apply fixed music files to iTunes for convenient playback. This cutting-edge solution from Leawo can be the most awesome iTunes cleanup tool ever has in history to bring you oh-so-amazing music listening experience.



Leawo Software, a thriving software enterprise has dedicated years of time in multimedia area with the purpose of creating more professional and versatile applications for its faithful users, successfully teamed up with the tech media leader CNET to roll out this all-powerful iTunes cleaner software. This grand CNET launch clearly shows that the fire-new iTunes Cleaner has already far surpassed the advanced world level in quality and will definitely bring music addicts with a more flexible and creative way to perfect their iTunes music entertainment.



Leawo software provides two best methods for music lovers to seize this gorgeous tool. People now are interested in this fabulous program can visit the exclusive Leawo Tunes Cleaner CNET Download page to download this software for setting up. Music addicts are required to test it and then post the testing result on Leawo Tunes Cleaner Special Offer page to get a 60 days' free license code or just purchase it at cut-throat $9.99 to enjoy the full features of software for a period of one year.



