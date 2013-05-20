Leawo Launches the Superb Blu-Ray Player Software Together with 67% off Discount

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- It seems that the tech news in May will never let Leawo go as currently a piece of heart-stirring news just comes in: This multimedia giant has issued a formal declaration of its long-prepared Blu-ray Player on May 16, 2013 along with a very attractive 67% off discount activity. The formal coming of this leading flagship has really caused a big sensation as people have waited so long for this fabulous and well-optimized Blu-ray Player software. The arrival of this masterpiece means that people's overall BD, DVD and video entertainment will be fully enhanced.



Nothing great comes into be all at once, so does the world' best Blu-ray player software. Leawo team has thrown all their energy into researching and developing this program. From the initial discussing and designing to the late hottest public beta testing, and until now the official launch, nearly half a year's time' painstaking effort has been paid to the success coming of the world' No.1 hit Blu-ray media player software.



Leawo Blu-ray media player has ever been evaluated, commented and liked by over 50,000 users all over the world in its public beta test launched last month, and the number of testers has reached an all-time high. Countless reviews have been submitted to offer positive and useful comments on its beta page, and among them 95% is unsparing praise. A few defects about improper user-interface, low playback speed, inability to play audio files, lack of abundant player settings, lack the support to switch between multiple languages, etc have all been perfectly optimized in the final release version.



For those people who are curious about the knockout features of this Leawo Blu-ray Player, see below rundown:

1. Playback all Blu-ray discs from different regions and countries without top-rate BD decryption tech;

2. Free audio player to play audio files in AAC, AC3, APE, DTS, FLAC, M4A, MID, MKA, MP2, MP3, MPA, OGG, TTA, WAV and WMA formats;

3. Free DVD/video player to play DVD, common video and full 1080p HD video with high quality;

4. Select preferred subtitles and audio tracks at will;

5. With DTS5.1 audio system fully supported to deliver users cinematic and superior soundtrack;

6. Full and dynamic navigation and user-friendly control for media playback: full-screen playback, main menu button, clock display, video setting, audio setting, and volume control, etc;

7. Text explanation to buttons on playback interface to enjoy video, DVD and Blu-ray friendlier;

8. Switch between multiple languages: Dutch, English, French, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish and Vietnamese;

9. Allowing for playing media on Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, and even on Windows 8 OS;

10. Fast speed and seamless playback even for the latest Blu-ray releases.



To celebrate the coming of this gorgeous and new flagship and also to express deep thanks to the warmly joining and suggesting of all media fans, Leawo software, a world-famous multimedia solution provider, now reward its Blu-ray Player software as totally 67% price off to public so that everyone could get it at a super-low price $19.95.



How can people enjoy the world's best Blu-ray media player at $19.95 only?



When it comes to how to enjoy the 67% off discount of Leawo Blu-ray Player, people should pay a direct visit to the 67% off discounted Blu-ray Player page and get Blu-ray Player at $19.95 only by simultaneously purchasing at least any one of the other 3 Blu-ray partner programs: Leawo Blu-ray ripper, Leawo Blu-ray Copy and Leawo Blu-ray Creator, which are also with 50% price cut now. For people who only want to purchase Blu-ray player for their daily entertainment, the original price $59.95 need to be paid.



The purchasing process is quite simple and easy to follow. Buyers need to select at least one preferred Blu-ray program in "Best Partner" box, and the programs chosen will be added to the box on the right which has a default Blu-ray Player inside. People then need to click the "Buy Now" button to together purchase Blu-ray player at at $ 19.95 and desired best Blu-ray partner at 50% price cut.



Leawo Software is World's leading consumer software provider that is currently serving more than 50 million clients. It provides the world's first-rate audio, video, DVD, Blu-ray, PPT, SWF and other media solutions. Currently it launches and rewards flagship Blu-ray player at only $19.95. For more details, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/blu-ray-player.html.