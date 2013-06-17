Leawo Made Waves by Showcasing 2 Totally Free Ways to Find and Delete Duplicate Songs in iTunes

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Cleaning out iTunes music library has long been complained as a Sisyphean task, and people always spend a fortune to complete the duplicates removal once turning to those iTunes cleanup tools like TuneUp, Tagalicious, etc. However, what makes the worldwide people heartened is that Leawo Software, the renowned enterprise specialized in providing worldwide users the first-rate multimedia software and services, today showcased a couple of totally free ways to help weep out duplicates on iTunes effectively: one is using the iTunes, while the other is putting a totally free iTunes Cleaner into use. Those who get an iTunes library with a mass of duplicate tracks could cherish these 2 sure-fire ways to keep iTunes from being in the disorganized shape possible.



The larger iTunes music library people have, the higher possibility people will get tons of iTunes song duplicates. Actually there is nothing worse than having to go through a messy iTunes library with countless song duplicates. Given that many people now complain ridding library of duplicate tracks is a pretty painless process, the software giant Leawo comes in to tick off 2 best and most effortless ways to find, delete duplicates in iTunes music library, so as to perfect people's iTunes music enjoyment to the fullest.



Here comes the first method to delete duplicate songs in iTunes. It's widely known that Apple has restored iTunes duplicates remover function to iTunes 11. So Leawo highly suggests taking use of iTunes to help delete duplicates in iTunes, especially there are just few song duplicates around. The process to use iTunes to remove duplicates from iTunes is quite simple to follow. Once entering into the main iTunes window, people could open the "File" from the top menu bar and then select "Display Duplicates" option to show all duplicate tracks in iTunes library. After that, right-click on the double entries and select "Delete" from the menu to remove duplicate. If there are more than one duplicate tracks needing to be removed, just repeat the process mentioned. When all is set, the iTunes library is free from duplicates.



For people who have a massive library with plentiful song duplicates, they still make use of iTunes to get rid of duplicates? Surely NO! Obviously nobody in this planet is willing to waste much of their time to remove iTunes duplicates one-by-one. Under such a case, Leawo further introduces a more powerful and less time consuming option- Leawo Tunes cleaner to worldwide people. Such iTunes cleanup tool is automatically capable of detecting, verifying and deleting song duplicates in iTunes music library, so as to make the chaotic iTunes clean and organized. The iTunes duplicates removal is not the only target, this app could even help people to get album artwork for iTunes music, automatically add missing music tags like artist, album, cover, etc. via downloading from the world's most powerful online database. Indeed this iTunes cleaner is a more practical and intelligent program than iTunes itself to help people clean up iTunes library.



Currently like Leawo Tunes cleaner better to blow away all iTunes messy problems like song duplicates, mismatched song tags and missing album artwork, etc.? Just get this iTunes cleaner for totally free to cope with all iTunes headaches. People could firstly download Leawo Tunes Cleaner from CNET, then give it a test and submit the text results on Leawo's Tunes Cleaner giveaway page to obtain the totally free license code. Keep in mind that the registration code is 60-day valid. Just apply this free iTunes cleaner to keep all iTunes music organized and make the daily musical experience that much enjoyable.



