Leawo Memorial Day Sale Offers Free Wise Care 365 Pro for 25% off Video Converter Pro Purchasers

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Leawo Software, the trusted multimedia software developer and provider, currently has a special offer for Memorial Day. The company offers each customer a free Wise Care 365 Pro when they purchase Leawo Video Converter Pro at 25% off discount. This Memorial Day Sale, which is under the cooperation between Leawo and WiseCleaner Software, is available until May 30, 2014. Anyone who's looking for a completely free Wise Care 365 Pro and a discounted media converter could turn attention to this great deal.



It has been reported that Leawo Software hosts such a wonderful Memorial Day sale just under the cooperation with WiseCleaner. Steven Zhang, the CEO of Leawo Software, recently expressed the company's gratitude to WiseCleaner in public. "We really appreciate the strong support from WiseCleaner, without whom there would be no such a grand Memorial Day special offer. We planned this activity together and expect customers could enjoy more from our exquisitely prepared free and discounted products."



When it comes to what Leawo Video Converter Pro could do customers, Leawo officials introduced that the software could help people convert DVD and video to various video formats like AVI, MP4, WMV, MP4, WAV, AAC, etc. easily. Extracting audio out of DVD and video is also available. With such a video converter and DVD ripper suite, customers could enjoy DVD and videos on diverse media players like iPhone 5S, Galaxy S5, iPad Mini 2, Nexus 5, Nexus 7 2, iPad Air, etc. unlimitedly. Assisted by this toolbox, watching DVD and video on any player at any time, any place is never a dream.



Just from WiseCleaner's description, the free Wise Care 365 Pro performs excellent in quickening computer response and improving PC performance. It comes with a bundle of important registry, disk, and other system tuneup utilities for PC, which could check up PC, optimize system, clean up Windows and protect privacy efficiently.



Price and Availability:

In honor of 2014 Memorial Day, Leawo Software offers customers an exclusive access to get Wise Care 365 Pro for free – just buy Leawo Video Converter Pro at 25% price off, then gain Wise Care 365 Pro at no cost as a bonus gift. Customers need to click the orange "Buy it" button on promo page to enjoy this Memorial Day special offer.



What should be mentioned is customers need to register personal email address to receive the license key of Leawo Video Converter Pro, plus the link to get Wise Care 365 Pro for free. Leawo Video Converter Pro is originally priced at $39.95, while Wise Care 365 Pro is worth $89.90. Both 2 software programs in the sale are only for 1 year use.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide consumers. The company contains lineup of award-winning products like Video Converter Pro, iOS Data Recovery, Blu-ray Player, iTransfer, iTunes Cleaner, Blu-ray Ripper, PowerPoint to Video and Free Video Converter to other utilities on Win and Mac platforms. In celebration of 2014 Memorial Day, Leawo is now offering a totally free Wise Care 365 Pro for each Video Converter Pro purchaser. For more information, please visit http://www.leawo.org/video-converter-pro/.