Leawo Mother's Day Promotion- Get Helpful iPhone Transfer Software with Low Price

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Leawo Software Co., Ltd., a professional software developing company that focuses on multimedia conversion solutions, Blu-ray/DVD playback and conversion solutions, data transfers and recoveries of iOS devices, unveiled its Mother’s Day promotion today. During the Mother’s Day promotion, customers are able to enjoy big discount for various pieces of useful software, such as the Leawo iPhone transfer software and so on.



The Mother’s Day Promotion of Leawo Software will be open until the 15th of May, and it offers many pieces of software with attractive discounts. For example, it offers the gift bundle for this promotion, which includes 2 pieces of software, Leawo Video Converter Ultimate and Leawo iPhone Transfer. These two pieces of software are popular among the users, and have been the best-sellers for years. In this promotion, users are able to get both of them with 50% off, which will be only $39.95.



Leawo Video Converter Ultimate is used for converting videos and DVD files to all kinds of popular video formats, so that uses are able to enjoy the videos on the go. Leawo iTransfer is helpful iPhone transfer software, and it enables users to transfer various kinds of files among iOS devices, iTunes and PCs without the sync of iTunes.



During the Mother’s Day promotion of Leawo Software, several other pieces of software will also be on sale, customers are able to get Leawo Blu-ray Creator, Leawo Music Recorder and Leawo Blu-ray Player with 40% off; get Leawo Blu-ray Ripper, Leawo Blu-ray Copy and Leawo iOS Data Recovery with 30% off. All these pieces of software will be helpful for the users’ daily lives.



The Mother’s Day Promotion of Leawo Software will be valid for 5 days, and shut down at the last minute on the 15th of May. All pieces of software on sale will bring users real benefits, and these programs are all helpful for solving the problems that the users may come up with in their daily life. Get involved in Leawo Mother’s Day Promotion at its official web page: http://www.leawo.org/promotion/mothers-day/.



Links

Promotion Page: http://www.leawo.org/promotion/mothers-day/

Company Page: http://www.leawo.org



About Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.