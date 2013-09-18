Leawo Music Recorder for Mac V1.1.2 Gets Refreshed Online Music Database and Improved Recording Parameter Settings

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- To make it more user-friendly for Mac users to get music on Mac for totally free, Leawo Software, a leading multimedia solution provider that specializes in providing useful multimedia software programs for Mac and Win users, today officially announced the 1.1.2 version of Music Recorder for Mac. The new version got refreshed online music database and improved the accuracy of Sample Rate and Bit Rate settings of recordings, thus making the recorded music files more perfect.



Leawo Music Recorder for Mac is the best music recording software for Mac OS X. As a professional music recorder for Mac, it could act as a streaming audio recorder for Mac to record Mic or other built-in input audio stream, and also record computer audio stream or online music just like an online audio recorder for Mac.



As a Mac music recoding software program, Leawo Music Recorder for Mac is powered by mighty online music database and could automatically download and add music tags to complete music info for recordings. The online music database could help Mac users to add music tags including title, artist, album, album cover, etc. With the refresh on the online music database, Leawo Music Recorder for Mac now could download and add music tags for more recordings with higher accuracy.



The refreshed online database ensures more accurate music tags for recordings, while the optimization in audio parameters could ensure Mac users high quality of recordings. Via upgrading, Leawo Music Recorder for Mac also improved the accuracy of Sample Rate and Bit Rate settings for recordings. Mac users could set the Sample Rate and Bit Rate of output recordings, while the upgraded program records music files with exactly Sample Rate and Bit Rate users have set before recording.



“We have always been concentrated on offering our customers with high-quality yet user-friendly products and service. This upgrade will surely increase this Mac music recording software to a new level. Through our test, we have been convinced by its great performance in music info completeness and recording accuracy, due to the refreshing of the online music database,” said Steven, the CEO of Leawo Software.



Price and Availability

Leawo offers both free trial version and registered version of Music Recorder for Mac. The free trial version only records 15-second content while the registered version has no limit but costs at $19.99.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. For details, please visit http://www.leawo.org/ .