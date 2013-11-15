Leawo Offered $100 Saved 2013 Thanksgiving Gift Pack to Handle Movie Format Issues

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- With the upcoming of Thanksgiving Day, a lot of Thanksgiving themed movies again become popular in people’s movie experience and holiday celebration. Together with family members, watching Thanksgiving movies is no doubt a big pleasure during the holiday. However, some problems might occur during Thanksgiving movie appreciating, just like the format error issues. Some devices might only recognize Thanksgiving movies in special formats like MKV or AVI. To help solve the format error issues, Leawo Software officially launched its 2013 Thanksgiving Special Offer promotion to provide multiple useful solutions with big discount. One of these discounted solutions is 2013 Thanksgiving Gift Pack, which saves up to $100.



The 2013 Thanksgiving Gift Pack from Leawo includes 3 apps: Total Media Converter Ultimate, Blu-ray Copy and iTransfer. Separately, these 3 apps cost $164.85 in total. While in the promotion, they’re sold at only $64.85, $100 saved. The discount is valid until the end of December 1st.



Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate is an all-inclusive program which provides multiple solutions for digital entertainment. This total video converter could be used as HD video converter, DVD burner, Blu-ray creator, Blu-ray converter, online video accelerator and downloader. It could convert between video, audio and Blu-ray files in almost all formats. Converting Blu-ray to video or burn video to Blu-ray would be just a piece of cake. Besides its multimedia processing ability, this total video converter program also provides user-friendly and practical features, like video editing, specific parameter settings, 2D to 3D conversion, disc menu and template DIY, etc.



Leawo Blu-ray Copy is Blu-ray copy software to copy & shrink Blu-ray to Blu-ray/DVD discs or hard drive. This Blu-ray cloner is able to decrypt & remove different copy protections of Blu-ray discs with AACS, BD+ to copy Blu ray. As a powerul Blu-ray to DVD Converter, it could shrink Blu-ray content from various origins to the formats of DVD-5/9, file folder, ISO image and even 1:1 disc duplication, also support to burn ISO file to Blu-ray or DVD disc directly.



As to Leawo iTransfer, this is a data transferring app that could transfer data between iOS devices, iTunes and PC easily. It could transfer data files of all kinds, including music, movies, TV shows, ringtones, podcasts, photos, ebooks, apps, playlists and files in Camera Roll, etc. Users could easily share data on different iOS devices in clicks.



Only purchasing the Pack on Leawo’s Thanksgiving Special Offer page could users enjoy the $100 away discount. This Thanksgiving Special Offer also provides other discounts, including 50% off discounted Total Media Converter Ultimate and 30% off discount on other apps like Leawo Music Recorder (Mac/Win), Leawo Blu-ray Ripper (Mac/Win), Leawo Blu-ray Player (Mac/Win), Leawo Blu-ray Copy (Mac/Win), Leawo Tunes Cleaner (Mac/Win), etc. All these discounts are valid in the coming 17 days.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, Leawo is holding a 2013 Thanksgiving Special Offer Promotion to help users save up to $100 during Thanksgiving movie enjoying. For details, visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/2013-thanksgiving-offer/.