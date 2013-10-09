Leawo Offered Blu-Ray Player at $39.95 Only in 2013 Halloween Sales to Enhance Halloween Movie Experience

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Watching Halloween movies, especially thriller movies, in theatre or at home has been one of the most popular ways to celebrate the Halloween holiday, just as popular as the trick or treat game, pumpkin carving, candy eating and spooking, etc. To help movie fans get more enjoyable Halloween thriller night, Leawo offered a comprehensive movie assistant - Leawo Blu-ray Player in 2013 Halloween Special Offer to play Halloween thrillers in Blu-ray, DVD or common video on personal computer smoothly.



As Halloween approaches, horror movies will be everywhere and there is no other thing than horror movies to let people get into the spookiest atmosphere. The thrillers make people scream, jump and shake at the creepy-crawly Halloween. As a professional and comprehensive media player software app, Leawo Blu-ray Player could play any Halloween thrillers in Blu-ray, DVD or common/HD video format on personal computer smoothly, without being disturbed by format incompatibility issues. It offers smooth and vivid Halloween horror movie experience with cinematic movie effect.



Leawo Blu-ray Player is an all-inclusive media player combo to play Blu-ray/DVD disc, videos (up to 1080p HD videos included) and audios smoothly on Windows computer. The program could be used as a free DVD player and video/audio player to play DVD discs, IFO files, common videos, HD 1080p videos and audio files in various formats for life-long free. The highlight of this Blu-ray media player is that it’s a region-free Blu-ray/DVD player software app, which means that it could play Blu-ray and DVD discs of all region codes, no matter the Blu-ray discs are released in Region A(North America), Region B(Europe and Africa), or Region C(China, Japan, and Russia).



This powerful Blu-ray player software offers a range of features to greatly enhance the overall viewing experience. With the support of Dolby, DTS, AAC, TrueHD, DTS-HD, and other advanced audio decoding technologies, this Blu-ray Player delivers quite extraordinary high quality of audio output. People could freely select subtitles from source movie files, or even load external subtitles to watch Halloween thrillers in familiar languages. Other features include: dynamic video settings, preferred audio track selection, full navigation, full-screen playback, image adjustments (brightness, contrast, and saturation), Windows 8 compatibility and more.



Price and Availability

Originally priced at $59.95, now Leawo Blu-ray Player is available at only $39.95 in Leawo’s 2013 Halloween Promotion. People could make use of the coupon code HLWBDPL to enjoy the discount offer.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide people. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning product like Total Media Converter Ultimate, Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Creator, iTunes Cleaner, iTransfer, iOS Data Recovery, PowerPoint to Video Pro to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. For more details about Leawo's special offer for Blu-ray Player, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.