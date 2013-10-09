Leawo Offered Discounted Blu-Ray Creator to Help Store Halloween Videos on Blu-ray/DVD Discs

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- On the upcoming of 2013 Halloween holiday, Leawo Software, a professional multimedia software solution provider, has been holding the 2013 Halloween Promotion for weeks. The Halloween Promotion will not end until the end of November 3rd. Among all the Halloween special offers available in this Promotion, Leawo Blu-ray Creator (Mac/Win) are of 35% off price cut to help people easily convert and burn Halloween footages to Blu-ray or DVD discs for safekeeping and convenient sharing.



“During each national holiday, a lot of holiday videos would be shot. Holidays like Halloween have no exception. These Halloween videos and footages record the happy holiday time and could be reviewed or shared in the future for many times. However, keeping these Halloween videos or footages on computer hard drive is not quite safe due to some computer crash or deleting by mistake. Burning these Halloween videos to blank Blu-ray/DVD discs would be a great idea for safekeeping and sharing. Our Blu-ray Creator is just such kind of video to Blu-ray/DVD burning tool that could help burn Halloween videos to Blu-ray/DVD discs easily. We currently discount it to make it more cost-effective,” said Steven, CEO of Leawo Software.



Leawo Blu-ray Creator is designed to help people convert and burn videos to Blu-ray/DVD disc, Blu-ray/DVD folder or ISO files. It could burn Blu-ray/DVD content in BD50, BD25, DVD9 or DVD5 from videos in hundreds of video formats like AVI, MKV, MOV, MP4, WMV, FLV, etc. Directly burning ISO files to disc is also supported. More than 40 preset disc menu and template models are selectable. This Blu-ray burning software even allows people to edit videos and create 3D Blu-ray/DVD movies out of 2D video sources. 6 different 3D effects are preset: Red/Cyan, Red/Green, Red/Blue, Blue/Yellow, Interleaved and Side by Side. For better output effect, this Blu-ray Creator enables users to set the quality, aspect ratio, TV Standard, video size, etc.



In the 2013 Halloween Promotion, people could enjoy the 35% off discount on both Mac and Windows versions of Leawo Blu-ray Creator. Originally priced at $39.95, both versions are now available at $25.95 in the Halloween promotion duration.



Besides this 35% off special offer, Leawo also discounts other apps with up to 65% price cut, including Blu-ray Player, Tunes Cleaner (Mac/Win), iOS Data Recovery, PowerPoint to Video Pro, etc. These special offers are all valid until the end of November 3rd. What’s more, in Leawo 2013 Halloween Special Sales promotion, people could get Leawo Blu-ray Ripper (Mac/Win) for totally free from October 21st to November 2nd as Halloween Giveaway gifts from Leawo.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, Leawo is holding the 2013 Halloween Giveaway and Special Offer activity. For details, please visit: http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.