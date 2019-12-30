Leawo Offers $100 Amazon Gift Card and 50% Discount Bundle in Christmas & New Year Promotion

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2019 -- Leawo Software, a leading developer and supplier of multimedia solutions, launched its Christmas & New Year Promotion. The promotion provides a $100 Amazon Gift Card and 50% Discount Bundle to download, convert, and edit video and music files. This promotion runs from December 15th, 2019 to February 5th, 2020.



In Christmas & New Year Promotion, Leawo offers a $100 Amazon Gift Card to the winner. Anyone who wants to win the gift card needs to follow Leawo official page on Twitter at first and then retweet the pinned tweet on Leawo with your comment (Pin your retweet on your Profile until Feb. 5th, 2020), finally invite your friends to retweet/share your retweet. Leawo will send $100 Amazon gift card to 10 participants whose retweets have been retweeted/shared most win the prize. The winner list will be published on February 5th, 2020 via Leawo's pinned post on Twitter.



In addition, Leawo offers All-in-One Bundle at up to 50% off for Christmas & New Year Promotion. Leawo All-in-One Bundle consists of 8-in-1 Prof. Media, 4-in-1 Video/Music/Audiobook Converter Media Pack and iTransfer single. iTransfer is specialized in transferring iOS data. In 8-in-1 Prof. Media, Leawo Video Downloader aims to help people to download the video and audio from the internet. People could download most of the video and audio from the internet including Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, etc. Leawo Video Converter is designed to convert video and audio between different formats. Also, it can be used to edit videos including cropping, trimming, merging, watermarking, adjusting video effects, applying the 3D effect, etc. Blu-ray/DVD tools are mainly used to play and burn Blu-ray/DVD. As for 4-in-1 Video/Music/Audiobook Converter, It is designed as an all-featured media converter. Video/Music/Audiobook Converter Media Pack includes Video Converter, Music Converter, Audiobook Converter, and Spotify Converter. Video Converter is able to convert M4V movies and TV shows to MP4. Music Converter is designed to help people convert M4P and M4A music to MP3. Audiobook Converter supports converting M4B and Amazon AA, AAX audiobooks to mp3 format. Spotify Converter allows to convert Spotify songs in batch and save in common format with all the converted songs perfectly retain the 100% original quality. Originally priced at $339.85, the bundle is available at $169.91 in the promotion. Anyone who is interested in the bundle could purchase it by clicking on "Buy Now" on the promotion page and then filling personal information and finally pay for it on the purchase page.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.

Visit https://www.leawo.org for more details.