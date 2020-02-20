Leawo Offers 40% Discount Code for Leawo Blu-Ray Copy in 2020 Monthly Giveaway & Specials Activity

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- As the leading multimedia solution developer and provider, Leawo has been focusing on providing customers with excellent products and services. Currently, Leawo Software has launched its 2020 Monthly Giveaway & Specials promotion, which runs from February 15th to March 15th. This promotion offers multiple specials and free giveaway. Among these, Leawo offers 40% off coupon for Blu-ray Copy which is specialized in copy Blu-ray and DVD with ease.



Leawo Blu-ray Copy is a powerful Blu-ray & DVD backup tool for people to back up their personal Blu-ray and DVD contents with ease. It supports to 1:1 backup Blu-ray and DVD discs without quality loss while guaranteeing high copy speed up to 6 times higher. All the source chapters, titles, audio tracks and subtitles can also be preserved in a copy of Blu-ray/DVD files. It can also copy 3D Blu-ray and DVD while saving the 3D effect in the copy.



Leawo Blu-ray Copy provides various ways to copy Blu-ray and DVD. It supports disc to disc backup of BD50, BD25, DVD-9 and DVD-5 discs. It's capable of backing up Blu-ray and DVD disc, folder, and ISO image files. It can also compress Blu-ray and DVD such as copy BD50 to BD25. Besides, It offers 3 copy modes to suit different people's needs, including Full Movie mode, Main Movie mode and Custom Movie mode. While users can choose what titles will be backed up when they select the copy mode, Full Movie mode and Main Movie mode can save source chapters in the output.



Leawo Blu-ray Copy also provides other features to improve better user experience. Except for retaining all the elements such as audio tracks subtitles, users can also select audio tracks at will during the copying. It has a built-in player to preview and watch movies within the program and it can switch different subtitles and soundtracks. It supports multiple languages which allows users to use this copying software in a more comfortable manner.



Now users could get this powerful Blu-ray/DVD backup tool with up to 40% discount in the promotion, which means that users only pay $59.97 for a lifetime license, saving up to $99.95 compared to the original price. This discount is available for both Windows and Mac versions. Last but not least, Leawo also offers 30% off sitewide coupon code for people to get 30% discount on other products, which will be valid for all products on the official website. What the user has to do is to paste the "LEAWO-30PCT-OFF" as coupon code to the purchase page of the product and then fill personal information to get registration code.



