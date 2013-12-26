Leawo Offers $50 off Video Converter Ultimate and iOS Data Recovery as Holiday Special Deals

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- As known to all, the Christmas holiday is the biggest and most popular holiday. Various online retailer stops and local malls would hold high special sales. As a leading and professional online multimedia software developer and provider, Leawo also prepares wonderful software tools at high discount. In Leawo’s 2013 Christmas Holiday Special Sales promotion, Leawo offers $50 off super-low deals for Video Converter Ultimate and iOS Data Recovery, which saves people along with free Blu-ray Player software giveaway gift and other up to 85% off special offers.



The super-low deals of Video Converter Ultimate and iOS Data Recovery would be over at the end of Dec. 26th, 2013. Leawo offers 1 year licenses of Video Converter Ultimate Win/Mac and iOS Data Recovery Win/Mac at only $9.95/license, which is originally priced at $59.95/year and $69.95/year respectively. Besides the 1-year license special sales, Leawo also offers super-low deals of lifetime licenses for these 2 apps - $19.95/year. During the Special Sales period, Leawo gives away the Blu-ray Player as totally free holiday giveaway gift to all as well.



Leawo Video Converter Ultimate is an all-in-one media solution to help enjoy movies solve format incompatibility issues in an easier way. It is a video converter, DVD burner and converter, online video downloader. It could convert DVD and video to more than 180 formats like AVI, MP4, WMV, FLV, RMVB, MPEG, 3GP, MKV, MP3, AAC, etc., convert and burn video to DVD discs, DVD folders or even ISO Image Files, download online videos like YouTube, Veoh, AOL, VEVO, etc. Besides, it allows for home 3D movie creating and simple video editing.



Leawo iOS Data Recovery is a data recovery software for iOS devices exclusively. It could recover lost or deleted data files from iPhone, iPad, iPod or extract data files from iTunes backups. Up to 12 types of files could be recovered, including Camera Roll (photos & videos), Photo Stream, Photo Library, Contacts, Messages, Message Attachments (photos, videos, contacts & voice memos), Call History, Calendar, Notes, Reminders, Voice Memos and Safari Bookmarks.



Besides these special sales, Leawo gives out its Blu-ray Player for totally free as a holiday gift, both Windows and Mac versions are available. Lifetime deal of Leawo Blu-ray Player is available at $14.95 only, originally $39.95. Other up to 85% off special sales available in this Holiday Special Sales include: 85% off Christmas Gift Pack (Total Media Converter Ultimate + Blu-ray Copy + iTransfer), $70 OFF Christmas Gift Pac for Apple Users (iOS Data Recovery + Tunes Cleaner + iTransfer), 50% off Blu-ray software bundle sales (Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Copy and Blu-ray Creator), etc.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Leawo is holding 2013 Christmas Holiday Special Deals promotion till Dec. 26th to offer 50% off super-low priced deals, free giveaway gifts, up to 85% off special offers, etc. For details, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/2013-christmas-offer/.