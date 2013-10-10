Leawo Offers All-Inclusive 7-in-1 Total Media Converter Ultimate at Half-Price in 2013 Halloween Promotion

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- To make the 2013 Halloween holiday more enjoyable, Leawo Software, a professional multimedia software solution provider, officially announced that the 7-in-1 all-inclusive Total Media Converter Ultimate would be under 50% off price cut in the 2013 Halloween Promotion, which will expire on November 3rd, 2013. The 50% price cut saves $50 for people that need a media converter program to solve the format incompatibility issues for Halloween movie night.



“Watching Halloween themed movies has no doubt been one of the major celebrating ways to enjoy Halloween holiday, especially some horror movies. This 7-in-1 Total Media Converter Ultimate could not only help movie fans solve format incompatibility issues between Blu-ray, DVD, video and audio to get better Halloween movie night, but also allow people to burn their Halloween videos to Blu-ray/DVD disc for safekeeping and convenient sharing. Until the end of November 3rd, any person has the choice to get this app at half price,” said Sophia, Manager of International Marketing Department.



Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate comprises Blu-ray ripper, DVD ripper, HD video converter, YouTube downloader, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, and video accelerator. It firstly acts as total media converter suite to help solve all format incompatibility issues of Blu-ray, DVD, common video, HD video and audio. It converts Blu-ray/DVD/video to video and audio in 180+ formats for most existing devices and players, downloads YouTube and other online videos, etc. Watching any Halloween movies anytime anywhere on any devices could be as easy as pie by making use of Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate.



Meanwhile, this 7-in-1 total media converter suite performs as data storage tool that could help people back up Halloween footages and memories on Blu-ray or DVD discs for safekeeping or convenient sharing. It could convert and burn Halloween footages recorded on Halloween holiday to blank Blu-ray/DVD discs, thus to store and keep Halloween memories in safer way.



Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate is still a 3D movie creator that could make use of the internal 2D to 3D converter to create 3D Blu-ray/DVD/video out of 2D sources. The built-in media player could play back Blu-ray, DVD, common video, HD video and audio files smoothly. Movie fans could use this 7-in-1 suite as a media player to enjoy Halloween movies at will.



Aside from this 7-in-1 total media converter suite, in the 2013 Halloween Promotion, Leawo also gives out Halloween giveaway gifts (Leawo Blu-ray Ripper Mac/Win) and offers other up to 65% off special offers like Tunes Cleaner Mac/Win, Blu-ray Copy Mac/Win, Blu-ray Creator Mac/Win, etc.



Price and availability

Originally priced at $99.95, Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate is 50% price off during the Halloween Promotion period, only $49.95 now. Any person could take part in this Halloween special offer promotion and get this comprehensive software.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, Leawo is holding the 2013 Halloween Giveaway and Special Offer activity. For details, please visit: http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.