Leawo Offers Free MKV Player Software to Play MKV Easily with DTS 5.1

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Leawo Software once again made the headline in the press with the official introduction of its free MKV player software (Windows 8 fully supported). The solemn announcement means that people will be able to play almost all of the MKV video files without having to install all kinds of video decoder or codecs. This is quite thrilling news for movie fans as they will no longer wrack their mind and heart to search for a both professional and free MKV player. What's more, with this smart MKV player, people will be able to enjoy movies with amazing DTS5.1 audio effect.



It is widely known that MKV is a Matroska video file. As a new multimedia container format, it can encapsulate a variety of different formats of video, audio and subtitles into one file. This format is becoming more popular and being widely used due to the incredible support for several subtitle formats. However, in spite of its popularity, its current support in multimedia players and operating systems is still quite limited. A few MKV players in the market are totally free and even for some best-reviewed ones, like VLC Media Player, Windows Media Player, BSPlayer Free, RealPlayer etc., people have to install extra codecs and filters to use them. However, Leawo Free MKV Player is the easiest of them all without the need of installing any additional software or codecs.



The codec free MKV playback software coming from Leawo is widely seen as the most professional one. It provides seamless MKV playback even with fabulous DTS5.1 audio support. As is known to all, DTS5.1 in v.1.9.5 and its upper versions can guarantee high-end cinema-like audio effect for people. Leawo Free MKV Player adds the support of DTS5.1 to deliver users excellent audio enjoyment and bring fantastic theater entertainment back to home in a magical way.



The main process to set DTS5.1 audio is quite simple: movie fans just need to download and install this free MKV video player software on Win computer and start the program. Click "Open File" button to select target MKV movies for playback. Then, take a click on the audio icon on the upper left corner of the playback screen. If the source MKV movies include DTS 5.1 audio, go "Audio Settings" and select DTS 5.1 audio channel in "Audio Stream" option to play MKV files with DTS 5.1 audio channel.



Apart from perfect MKV playback, this free MKV player software can also function as a free DVD player, a free audio player and a priced multi-region Blu-ray media player. To obtain its region-free Blu-ray playback feature, movie lovers could get it at only $29.95 via taking part in Leawo MKV Player special offer.



