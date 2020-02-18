Leawo Offers iTunes Video Converter at 40% off During 2020 January Promotion

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- Leawo Software, a leading developer and supplier of multimedia solutions, launched its 2020 January Promotion . In the promotion, people could get iTunes Video Converter at 40% off for converting movies and TV shows from iTunes and iOS devices.



iTunes Video Converter is a specialized tool for converting video files from iTunes or iOS devices. People could use it to convert the movies or TV shows they like to MP4 vi iTunes Video Converter deo format so that they could play movies or TV shows on other players or devices. With the advanced technology, the program is guaranteed to convert video at 50X faster speed with 100% original quality reserved, Dolby 5.1 surround sound audio tracks and subtitles selectable for playing on any device. Prof. DRM Converter program perfectly solve the problem that users can't play rent or purchased video on other devices.



Using this program to convert video is very convenient, only need four steps:

Step 1: Entering the main interface of Video Converter, people can click the "Add Files" button or "Drag iTunes Files Here" button to add the M4V file(s) from iTunes.

Step 2: Click the "Edit" button to freely choose audio tracks and subtitles for keeping in the output MP4 video file.

Step 3: Click "…" button at the bottom of the "Home" list to set an output directory for containing output MP4 file.

Step 4: Click the blue "Convert" button at the bottom for converting M4V to MP4.



It's worth noting that people need to authorize the computer to play the M4V video file by signing in with your Apple ID that you used to purchase or rent the video file (movie and TV show). During the converting process, people are not allowed to operate on iTunes.



Leawo offers iTunes Video Converter at 40% off in the promotion. People could get it by clicking on "Buy Now" on the promotion page and then enter the purchase page to fill in billing information and payment information. It's worth noting that iTunes Video Converter is available in both Windows and Mac versions and people should choose the correct version.



In addition to iTunes Video Converer, iTunes Music Converter, Audiobook Converter, Media Pack is also offered at 40% off in this promotion.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Converter, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.



Visit https://www.leawo.org for more details.