Leawo Offers Low-Priced Blu-Ray Player Software to Enhance Halloween Blu-Ray, DVD and HD Movie Experience

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- The 2013 Halloween holiday is just around the corner. It’s time for people to curve pumpkins, design costumes, play Halloween games and watch Halloween themed movies. To help movie fans get more enjoyable Halloween movie night, Leawo Software officially offered low-priced Blu-ray media player software in its 2013 Halloween Promotion period, until November 3rd.



In the Halloween Promotion, Leawo officially discounted Blu-ray Player software to help movie fans play Halloween Blu-ray, DVD and HD movies easily and smoothly. Leawo Blu-ray Player is a region-free Blu-ray player software program that could help you easily play back Blu-ray/DVD discs of all regions without quality loss and free HD video player that could play back videos (up to 1080P) and audios for totally free. It’s also an ISO player to play ISO files smoothly. During playback, this region-free Blu-ray player software allows you to select/load subtitles and adjust video and audio. It even provides detailed playback navigation to let you fully control media playback.



“A lot of hot movies would be released on Blu-ray right before Halloween, like Monsters University, Cars 3D, The Bible: The Epic Minise, Eyes Without A Face, Pacific Rim, etc. Our Blu-ray Player could play all these Blu-ray discs in lossless quality. We discount it so as to let more people use this,” said Steven, CEO of Leawo Software. “Actually, we offer more Blu-ray software programs than a single Blu-ray Player with high discount.”



Aside from the Blu-ray Player, Leawo made the Blu-ray Ripper (Mac/Win) as free Halloween Giveaway gift from October 23rd to November 3rd, which helps people to easily rip and convert Blu-ray/DVD movies to common/HD videos in different formats for most devices. People could also get Blu-ray Copy (Mac/Win) and Blu-ray Creator (Mac/Win) during the Halloween promotion period at very low price level.



Price and availability

Originally priced at $59.95, Leawo Blu-ray player is now $20 off in price during the period of 2013 Halloween Promotion, only $39.95 now. Any person could take part in this Halloween special offer promotion and get this comprehensive Blu-ray media player software to play back all Halloween movies in lossless quality.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, Leawo is holding the 2013 Halloween Giveaway and Special Offer activity. For details, please visit: http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.