Leawo Offers Professional iTunes Cleaner Program with 35% Price Cut in 2013 Halloween Promotion

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Shenzhen, China, September 30, 2013 – For most music fans, it would be quite a troublesome thing to clean up music files with duplicates and incomplete song tags in the iTunes music library or portable players like iPod, MP4, etc. To help music fans easily clean up iTunes music library and other music collections, Leawo introduced the Tunes Cleaner in both Mac and Windows versions. Now, Leawo officially announced the 35% off price cut on its Mac/Win Tunes Cleaner during the already ongoing 2013 Halloween Special Offer activity.



“After being used again and again, the iTunes music library and other music folders might be flooded with song duplicates and incomplete song files. Our Tunes Cleaner could help music fans easily tidy the song duplicates and add song tags to music files easily. During our 2013 Halloween Promotion, we make this iTunes cleaner program much affordable to many music fans. We hope people could get more enjoyable music listening experience with iTunes,” said Steven, CEO of Leawo Software.



Leawo Tunes Cleaner is an iTunes cleanup program that could help people easily clean up iTunes music library and other music folders on PC or laptop. It could detect and delete song duplicates in iTunes, get album artwork for iTunes music files, download and add music tags like album, song name, artist, year, etc. to complete music info, allow manual editing of music tags, save unfixed music files for future fixing, apply fixed music files to iTunes or original music folder in one click, etc. The song duplicate removing function is quite excellent for it includes 2 duplicate scanning modes: Quick Scan and Deep Scan, which could detect song duplicates for removing at people’s own will. Mac users could turn to Leawo Tunes Cleaner for Mac to clean up iTunes music library on Mac.



On Leawo’s Halloween Special Sales, people could not only get this high discounted iTunes cleaner program, but Blu-ray ripping software as giveaway freebie and other cost-effective multimedia software solution apps with up to 60% off price cut.



Price and availability



Originally priced at $39.99, the Tunes Cleaner, both Mac and Win versions, are now available at only $25.99, up to 35% off. Any person is able to get this 35% off discounted iTunes cleaner software on either Mac or Windows computer by visiting the Leawo’s 2013 Halloween Special Offer. For details about Leawo’s 2013 Halloween Giveaway and Special Sales activity, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform.