Leawo Offers Up to 40% Discount for Blu-Ray Cinavia Converter in 2020 Monthly Giveaway & Specials Activity

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- Leawo Software, a company specialized in multimedia solutions and data management software, just rolled out 2020 Monthly Giveaway & Special promotion, offering up to 40% discount for Leawo Blu-ray Cinavia Converter, so as to help people relieve Cinavia restriction on Blu-ray with simple steps. This Leawo promotion started from Feb 20th to Mar 20th, 2020.



With regard to Cinavia, it is one of the most popular and latest BD protections any it has been widely used on both Blu-ray players and Blu-ray discs lately. There are 3 common phenomena regarding to Blu-ray Cinavia, including Cinavia code 3, code 2, and code 1 errors. The Blu-ray will come with sudden interruption or muting phenomenon once it doesn't go through Cinavia checker. Or it can totally stop you from playing the Blu-ray movies you just purchase.



However, this new tool can help check whether if it is the Cinavia protection that prevents you from watching the Blu-ray movies, so as to answer your Blu-ray movies won't play question. With this newly Prof. Media, people can relieve Cinavia restriction on Blu-ray with simple clicks. Furthermore, Cinavia converting module in the software will relieve other restriction on Blu-ray simultaneously.



What's more, Blu-ray Cinavia Converter can copy Blu-ray movies without any quality loss while retaining every element including chapters, titles and audio tracks. It offers 2 copy modes including Full Movie and Main Movie to select and backup specific parts of original movies quickly. It can copy Blu-ray with high speed under the help of Intel Quick Sync GPU acceleration technology



Now users could get this powerful Cinavia converter with up to 40% discount in the promotion, which means that users only pay $65.97 for a lifetime license, saving up to $109.95 compared to the original price. Moreover, Leawo also offers 30% off sitewide coupon code for people to get 30% discount on other products, which will be valid for all products on the official website. What the user has to do is to paste the "LEAWO-30PCT-OFF" as coupon code to the purchase page of the product and then fill personal information to get registration code.



