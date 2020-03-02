Leawo Offers Up to 40% Discount for Blu-Ray to Video Converter in 2020 Monthly Special to Rip and Convert Blu-Ray to Video

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Leawo Software, a company specialized in multimedia solutions and data management software, just rolled out 2020 Monthly Giveaway & Special with Blu-ray to video converter at up to 40% discount. This Leawo promotion started from Feb 20th to Mar 20th,2020.



Being the best Blu-ray to video converter software, Leawo Blu-ray to video converter could rip and convert Blu-ray to video and extract audio off Blu-ray to save in all formats for any media player and device. It's downward compatible with DVD to video conversion as well. That means it is actually a comprehensive Blu-ray DVD to video converter software bundle that could handle both Blu-ray and DVD conversions.



As an all-in-one Blu-ray/DVD ripping and conversion program. It can cope with all kinds of Blu-ray/DVD issues. Users can rip Blu-ray/DVD content including Blu-ray/DVD disc, folder or ISO and convert them to most popular video formats like MP4, MKV, etc.



Besides ripping and converting to video formats, users can also resort to it to extract audio with high quality off Blu-ray/DVD to all audio formats such as MP3, AAC, FLAC, etc. There is no doubt that it's a very practical function that helps those people who want to cut out the fantastic audio part from the video.



Now users could get this powerful toolkit with up to 40% discount on 2020 Monthly promotion, which means that users only pay $59.97 for a lifetime license, saving up to $39.98. People can go to the promotion page then click "Get Win Now"/"Get Mac Now" and fill in the personal information and email address to get the license. Both Windows and Mac version are available.



Last but not least, Leawo also offers a 30% off sitewide coupon code for people to get a 30% discount on other products, which will be valid for all products on the official website.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD to video converter, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.



Visit http://www.leawo.org/ for more details.