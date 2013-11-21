Leawo Offers Up to 60% off Mac and Windows Multimedia Software Solutions for 2013 Thanksgiving

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Thanksgiving Day is a holiday that’s used to show people’s appreciation and thanks to others who have offered help. It’s a thankful day in America and Canada, and some other places around the world that are influenced gradually. Leawo Software, a professional and leading reliable multimedia software developer and provider, officially launched its 2013 Thanksgiving Special Offer activity to show thank to its long-term supporters and help celebrate Thanksgiving holiday more enjoyable, by cutting the price of its mainstream Mac and Windows multimedia software apps by up to 60%.



“On the occasion of Thanksgiving Day, we would like to thank all our users for their long-term support and wish a nice Thanksgiving holiday to them all. To help our users get more enjoyable Thanksgiving, we’re holding the Thanksgiving promotion with up to 60% saved on our top sellers. People could get different apps at different discount rate.” Said Steven, CEO of Leawo Software.



The 60% off Thanksgiving saving of Leawo refers to its Thanksgiving Gift Pack, which is originally priced at $164.85, but only $64.85 during the promotion. 3 Windows based multimedia software apps are packed: Total Media Converter Ultimate, Blu-ray Copy and iTransfer. This Thanksgiving Gift Pack could convert video, Blu-ray & DVDs to various popular formats, burn videos to Blu-ray and DVD, copy Blu-ray & DVD disc, fast download streaming videos from video sites and easily transfer media files to iDevices.



Separately, Total Media Converter Ultimate enjoys 50% off discount during Leawo’s Thanksgiving promotion, saving nearly $50, while the Blu-ray Copy and iTransfer enjoy 30% price cut. Several other useful utilities are also in 30% off until the end of December 1st, including Tunes Cleaner Mac/Win, iOS Data Recovery, PowerPoint to Video Pro, Blu-ray Player Mac/Win, Blu-ray Creator Mac/Win, Music Recorder Mac/Win, Blu-ray Ripper Mac/Win, etc. Any person could get desired multimedia software apps to make the Thanksgiving movie enjoying more enjoyable on base of personal needs.



Leawo’s Thanksgiving Special Offer is valid until the end of December 1st, still 10 days left before its end. Any person could take party in this promotion, no limit exists.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, Leawo Software is holding the 2013 Thanksgiving Holiday promotion for worldwide users. For details, please check http://www.leawo.org/promotion/2013-thanksgiving-offer/.