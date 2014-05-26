Leawo Offers Video Converter Pro and Gives out Wise Care 365 Pro in Memorial Day BOGOF Activity

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Teaming up with WiseCleaner Software, Leawo Software kicks off the 2014 Memorial Day BOGOF promo until the end of May 30th. In this Memorial Day BOGOF (Buy One Get One Free) activity, Leawo offers its Video Converter Pro with 25% off, and then give people opportunity to get Wise Care 365 Pro at no cost as bonus gift for Memorial Day holiday. Double specials are available – the 25% off discount on Leawo Video Converter Pro and the Wise Care 365 Pro no-cost gift.



Formerly known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May for commemorating all men and women who have died in military service for the United States. It is also traditionally seen as the start of the summer season. Many people visit cemeteries and memorials, and watch memorial videos on Memorial Day. Leawo Video Converter Pro is a professional video converting assistant that could help solve format incompatibility issues while people watch memorial videos or movies on various devices and players.



As combined media converter suite, Leawo Video Converter Pro includes HD video converter, DVD ripper and audio converter to handle video, DVD to video and audio conversions. It could rip and convert DVD to video/audio, convert HD/SD videos and audios for saving in 180+ formats like MP4, MKV, FLV, MOV, WMV, AVI, MP3, AAC, etc. It helps convert DVD and video for multiple players or tools like iPhone, iPad, Surface, iPod, Galaxy S 5, Nexus 5, YouTube, iMovie, FCP, etc. With this media converter suite, people could watch Memorial Day related DVD or videos on any player or device at will.



As a bonus gift in Leawo’s BOGOF activity, Wise Care 365 Pro is an efficient application for checking up PC, optimizing system, cleaning Windows and protecting privacy. It includes a bundle of important registry, disk, and other system tuneup utilities for PC. It could clean up users’ PC system so as to quicken the computer response and improve PC performance.



Leawo requires people to register personal email address to receive the license of Video Converter Pro. In the license email, people could get retrieving link to exclusively access to cost-free Wise Care 365 Pro. It should be noted that both these 2 apps in Leawo’s BOGOF activity are for 1 year use only.



About Leawo Software:

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Leawo is currently teaming up with WiseCleaner to hold a Buy Leawo Video Converter Pro at 25% Off Get Wise Care 365 Pro for Free activity. For details, please visit http://www.leawo.org/video-converter-pro/.